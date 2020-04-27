Even though celebrations will be very different this year, you can still celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home, either with your quarantine mates or by virtual happy hour.

Here are great cocktails from bars and restaurants across the United States, that can easily be recreated at the family bar cart. With a festive margarita for every palate, sip on smoky cucumber mezcal margaritas to surfside agave tequila margaritas from Montauk.

Cheers!

The Surf Liner from Rosewood Miramar Beach (Montecito, CA)

An earthy and smoky cucumber mezcal margarita served on the rocks with mint, the Surf Liner embodies the oceanside breeze at Rosewood Miramar Beach, one of Southern California’s most luxurious retreats. Served across the properties seven decadent restaurants and bars, this mezcal cocktail is a modern take on the traditional margarita.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Del Maguey Vida or mezcal of choice

1 oz. lime juice

¾ oz. agave syrup

¾ oz. cucumber juice

3 drops habanero tincture

Garnish with Cucumber peel roll-up and Mint sprig

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients in a shaker tin Fill the shaker tin with ice cubes Shake well and double strain Pour over rocks Garnish with cucumber peel roll up and mint sprig

1 Tequila 2 Tequila from Showfish at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina (Montauk, NY)

The 1 Tequila 2 Tequila is the most requested drink at Showfish, the signature restaurant at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, and the perfect drink to impress your friends during a Cinco de Mayo virtual party!

Ingredients:

1.5oz Blanco infused pepper tequila

.5oz Reposado tequila

.5oz Fresh lime

.5oz Agave mixture

2 Strawberries (green tops cut off)

*garnish with Aleppo pepper/kosher salt rim

Instructions:

Take a lime wedge and coat 1/3 of the rim (about ½ inch deep) of your glass & dip it into your salt/spice rim Muddle strawberries in your mixing tin, add the rest of your ingredients with ice to the tin. Shake and then strain over fresh ice into your rimmed glass

Texas Margarita from The Mansion Bar at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (Dallas, TX)

Located in the luxurious Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, The Mansion Bar has been a Dallas icon since it opened in 1980, serving up signature cocktails including the Texas Margarita. The refreshing drink is a twist on the traditional margarita, with a simple recipe that calls for ingredients that are typically already in one’s home, combining the classic flavors with jalapeno agave for an added kick.

Ingredients:

2 oz favorite tequila

1 oz fresh lime juice

.75 oz Cointreau

.5 to .75 (adjust for sweetness) jalapeno agave

1 lime

Instructions:

Place all ingredients into a shaker tin Shake vigorously Pour into a glass rimmed with Tajin Garnish with a lime wedge

The Signature Silver Coin Margarita from The Anasazi Bar and Lounge at Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi (Santa Fe, NM)

Located in the heart of hip downtown Santa Fe, The Anasazi Bar and Lounge is a vibrant hotspot for locals and guests alike. The Anasazi Bar and Lounge embraces its cultural surroundings, with signature margaritas and a dedicated tequila table where guests can taste the restaurant’s comprehensive collection of premium tequilas with unique food pairings.

Ingredients:

Silver Tequila (or tequila of your choice)

Cointreau

Fresh lemon and lime juice

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake Strain into a salt-rimmed glass Garnish with a dry lime

CordeValle Heat Margarita from One Iron Bar at Rosewood CordeValle (San Martin, CA)

The One Iron Bar at Rosewood CordeValle serves local cuisine curated by Chef Alexander LaMotte. Guests can enjoy a meal overlooking the hills and famed golf course, along with mixed specialty drinks, international spirits and a diverse selection of wines, including vintages from the Clos LaChance Winery located on the property. One of the signature cocktails at the bar is the CordeValle Heat Margarita, a spicy twist on the classic drink.

Ingredients:

2 oz Jalapeño/cucumber well tequila infusion

1 oz lemon-lime juice

1 oz agave

Tajin rim

Lime or cucumber wedge garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker Shake vigorously Rim glass with Tajin Pour into Tajin rimmed glass Garnish with lime or cucumber wedge

Honey Ginger Margarita from Patrón

Ingredients:

2 oz Patrón Silver

1 oz Honey syrup*

.75 oz Fresh lime juice

+ 3 Ginger coins

Method:

In the bottom of a mixing tin, muddle two ginger coins (round slices of fresh ginger about the size of a quarter) with the honey syrup.* Add Patrón Silver and lime juice; shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and ginger coin.

*Honey syrup: Combine equal parts honey and warm water, stirring until the honey is dissolved thoroughly.