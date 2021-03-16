Inside the TRS Turquesa Hotel, Punta Cana, DR

K Street Kate takes us inside the TRS Turquesa Hotel, an exclusive VIP and adults-only area of 372 luxurious suites located within the larger Grand Palladium Resort in Punta Cana.

Rooms are refined, with furnished terraces or balconies, free wi-fi, air conditioning, docking stations for iPods, flat-screen televisions with DVD players, minibars, and Nespresso machines.

The TRS Turquesa resort features private facilities as well as direct access to Bavara Beach. It includes options for dining; water, relaxation and sport activities; a spa; a gym; cultural enrichment — like Mamajuana tastings!; and even a variety show, Chic Cabaret (which was put on hold due to the pandemic, but may be reopening soon).

This resort does offer antigen testing (free to all Palladium Group members) as well as Stay Safe medical insurance for any incident directly related to COVID-19 that may occur during a guest’s vacation at TRS Turquesa.