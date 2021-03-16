Pursuitist
Now Reading
Inside the TRS Turquesa Hotel, Punta Cana, DR
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Lionfish Delray’s Signature Cocktail
The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Auctioned for $437,500
Cocktails at Home: The Carrot Cordial
Inside the TRS Turquesa Hotel, Punta Cana, DR
Cocktails at Home: St. Patrick’s Day Edition
Le Café V, the new restaurant at Louis Vuitton's Osaka, Japan maison
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
The Crystal Clear Glass By Virgil Abloh X Baccarat
The Crystal Clear Glass By Virgil Abloh X Baccarat
5 Things Music Managers Do to Promote New Musicians
Club La Costa World: Elegant Costa del Sol Resorts
Have a St. Patrick’s Day Drink on Bushmills
21 Royal Disneyland
Inside 21 Royal, Disneyland’s Most Exclusive Private Suite
Louis Vuitton Foosball Tables
Louis Vuitton $87,000 Foosball Table

Inside the TRS Turquesa Hotel, Punta Cana, DR

by

Kate Michael is a Writer, Emcee, On-Camera Host and Fashion/Commercial…

K Street Kate takes us inside the TRS Turquesa Hotel, an exclusive VIP and adults-only area of 372 luxurious suites located within the larger Grand Palladium Resort in Punta Cana.

Rooms are refined, with furnished terraces or balconies, free wi-fi, air conditioning, docking stations for iPods, flat-screen televisions with DVD players, minibars, and Nespresso machines.

The TRS Turquesa resort features private facilities as well as direct access to Bavara Beach. It includes options for dining; water, relaxation and sport activities; a spa; a gym; cultural enrichment — like Mamajuana tastings!; and even a variety show, Chic Cabaret (which was put on hold due to the pandemic, but may be reopening soon).

See Also
Top 5 Things To Do in the Winter Wonderland of Charlevoix That You’ll Never Forget

This resort does offer antigen testing (free to all Palladium Group members) as well as Stay Safe medical insurance for any incident directly related to COVID-19 that may occur during a guest’s vacation at TRS Turquesa.

Tags

Kate Michael is a Writer, Emcee, On-Camera Host and Fashion/Commercial Model. Follow her at @kstreetkate

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top