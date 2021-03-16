Pursuitist
Now Reading
Cocktails at Home: The Carrot Cordial
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Lionfish Delray’s Signature Cocktail
The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Auctioned for $437,500
Cocktails at Home: The Carrot Cordial
Inside the TRS Turquesa Hotel, Punta Cana, DR
Cocktails at Home: St. Patrick’s Day Edition
Le Café V, the new restaurant at Louis Vuitton's Osaka, Japan maison
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
The Crystal Clear Glass By Virgil Abloh X Baccarat
The Crystal Clear Glass By Virgil Abloh X Baccarat
5 Things Music Managers Do to Promote New Musicians
Club La Costa World: Elegant Costa del Sol Resorts
Have a St. Patrick’s Day Drink on Bushmills
21 Royal Disneyland
Inside 21 Royal, Disneyland’s Most Exclusive Private Suite
Louis Vuitton Foosball Tables
Louis Vuitton $87,000 Foosball Table

Cocktails at Home: The Carrot Cordial

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Looking for a fun, festive drink for Easter brunch?

The Carrot Cordial is the perfect cocktail at home for any health enthusiast, made with 100% organic, wellness shot inspired vodka from the husband and wife duo behind Frankly Organic Vodka.

The Carrot Cordial

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Frankly Organic Apple Vodka

3/4 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz monin carrot puree

1/2 oz real coconut syrup

See Also
Easy Ways to be Healthier Everyday

1/2  oz real ginger syrup

2 oz soda water

Method:

Add vodka, lime juice, carrot puree, coconut syrup, and ginger syrup to the cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake for 7-10 seconds. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water and garnish.

Tags

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top