Cocktails at Home: The Carrot Cordial

Looking for a fun, festive drink for Easter brunch?

The Carrot Cordial is the perfect cocktail at home for any health enthusiast, made with 100% organic, wellness shot inspired vodka from the husband and wife duo behind Frankly Organic Vodka.

The Carrot Cordial

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Frankly Organic Apple Vodka

3/4 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz monin carrot puree

1/2 oz real coconut syrup

1/2 oz real ginger syrup

2 oz soda water

Method:

Add vodka, lime juice, carrot puree, coconut syrup, and ginger syrup to the cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake for 7-10 seconds. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water and garnish.