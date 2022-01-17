Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels in St. Kitts and Nevis

The best luxury hotels in St. Kitts and Nevis, chosen by our renown luxury travel expert, Christopher Parr. These top 5 luxury resorts are awarded the Pursuitist Platinum badge for the “Best of the Best” in luxury.

Located miles apart, the beautiful sister isles of St Kitts and Nevis remain two of my favorite islands in the Caribbean. Their beaches are gorgeous, their mountainous lush coastlines are perfect for day hikes, and when it comes to local life, this is about as causal and fun as it gets this side of the Atlantic. Limin’ is a way of life.

It’s a very quick jaunt to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis. Just a 3-hour flight from Miami, 4 hours from New York, and 7 hours from Chicago.

St. Kitts, the main island, is home to a World Heritage site, the enormous Brimstone Hill Fortress, and a unique scenic railway that travels along the coast.

The more secluded Nevis is equally charming thanks to the stunning Nevis Peak rising from its heart, and a rare collection of exceptional plantation-style hotels. And there’s so much to see, do and eat on the adventurous island of Nevis. Choose from tranquil, secluded stretches of sand or more lively beaches with resorts, bars and restaurants.

It is delightful to refresh, relax and rejuvenate while staying at these top 5 luxury hotels in St. Kitts and Nevis.

1. Four Seasons, Nevis

Four Seasons Resort Nevis offers a tropical oasis experience with the finest luxury accommodations. The resort embodies a fresh take on a timeless Caribbean experience on the unspoiled and secluded Nevis.

This ultra-luxurious hideaway on Nevis’ western coast maintains its Caribbean ambiance along Pinney’s Beach without sacrificing the classic exceptional service you’ve come to expect from a Four Seasons.

The experience begins on your water taxi ride from St. Kitts to Nevis, as you near the private beachfront dock belonging to Four Seasons. The arrival is reminiscent of the opening credits of Fantasy Island, as travelers are greeting by the friendly staff on the island dock, served Champaign, and quickly whisked away to their private accommodations.

The resort features a 12-treatment-room spa, a 92-acre golf course overlooking the Caribbean, swimming pools, and tennis courts.

The property has numerous casual and fine dining experiences, including the recently debuted On the Dune, which offers fresh seafood specialties and delicious Caribbean cocktails in a playful luxury atmosphere that offers sunset views of St. Kitts. We recommend the private beachfront cabanas with dedicated beach butlers.

But the real Caribbean charm and magic of the resort lies in the Four Seasons staff. During our stay, the Nevis team went above and beyond to make our visit to paradise exquisite.

The garden-lined property is meticulously kept, and the pools and beaches are serene. From amazing golf experiences to top culinary dining, the heavenly Four Seasons Nevis is our favorite luxury hotel in paradise. (Read Four Seasons Nevis Review)

2. Park Hyatt, St. Kitts

Located on the southern tip of St. Kitts, this Park Hyatt resort houses 126 pristine rooms and suites. This contemporary new five-star resort is set beside a spacious beach with a stunning view of Nevis.

Set within the Christophe Harbour development on Banana Bay in the most natural and untouched region of this Caribbean island, the resort is an idyllic destination in the West Indies.

The resort has 78 guestrooms and 48 elegant suites, many which feature private rooftop swimming pools and sundecks, and the majority have either beach or sea views. Rooms are spacious and sophisticated, highlighting the Caribbean colors. (Read Park Hyatt St. Kitts Review

3. Montpelier Plantation Inn, Nevis

Montpelier Plantation & Beach is a 4-star hotel located at Montpelier Estate in Nevis. This charming hotel features 3 restaurants, a full-service spa, and an outdoor pool.

Only 6 miles from the beach, the hotel is idyllically situated 750 feet above the Caribbean sea in the foothills of Nevis Peak. Surrounded by 60 acres of lush tropical gardens and built around one of the island’s original 18th century sugar plantations, this charming getaway is delightfully secluded.

This unique getaway proudly offers Relais & Chateaux hospitality including fine wine and food with wellness that is both active and relaxing.

4. Belle Mont Farm, St. Kitts

Set high up in the green hills, Belle Mont Farm is a large, luxurious, and impressively designed 5-star hotel with uplifting views across land, located at Kittitian Hill in St. Kitts

Spend the day relaxing at Belle Mont Farm’s private beach or practicing your swing at the onsite golf course. Then, enjoy a meal at one of the country house’s 3 restaurants.

All of the accommodations are designed by the award-winning architect, Bill Bensley, and are crafted in harmony with the natural landscape, and feature spectacular views of the ocean and forest that will fill you with a sense of space and openness that refreshes the spirit.

5. Paradise Beach Nevis

Relax into Caribbean island life at Paradise Beach Nevis, where individual villas have private pools and butler service for an intimate, exclusive getaway.

The 5-star stunning resort is located just steps away from the beach and the Caribbean sea. The 2-, 3- and 4-Bedroom villas are distinctive for their unforgettable views of the ocean overlooking the island of St Kitts and the impressive Mount Nevis.

Each villa features their own private pool and kitchen. The property’s on-site Concierge team is on hand to look after guests every whim and to book tours, sailing trips, restaurant reservations and even arrange for a private chef. The resort is ideal for a family, group of friends or couples who are seeking a luxurious villa experience in a gorgeous yet private oceanfront setting.

For limin’ luxurious accommodations, adventurous experiences, and culinary delights, our top 5 luxury hotels in Nevis and St. Kitts will always surprise and comfort affluent travelers to this Caribbean paradise.