Four Seasons Nevis Review – Inside the Best Luxury Hotel in St. Kitts and Nevis

Pursuitist presents our review of Four Seasons Resort Nevis, the best luxury hotel in St. Kitts and Nevis, curated by renown luxury travel expert Christopher Parr.

Take an exclusive look inside Four Seasons Nevis, a private luxury resort in the heart of the Caribbean. With impeccable service, gorgeous views, dreamy infinity pools, and authentic Caribbean culinary experiences, this renowned five-star resort redefines luxury in paradise. Four Seasons Nevis is awarded the Pursuitist Platinum badge for the “Best of the Best” in luxury.

Arriving in Paradise at Four Seasons Nevis

Escape to the glamour and luxury of the Caribbean Islands and find five-star service, beachfront rooms, and refined resort dining at Four Seasons Nevis. With modern yet relaxed luxury, affluents travels will discover island life at this exceptionally designed resort that celebrates the local Caribbean culture.

It’s a quick jaunt to get to St. Kitts. Just a 3-hour flight from Miami, 4 hours from New York, and 7 hours from Chicago.

Upon arrival at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, guests of the Four Seasons Nevis receive the VIP treatment. From there, it is a quick shuttle ride to the water taxi. Along the way, travelers experience the world’s most beautiful views.

The Four Seasons experience begins on your water taxi ride from St. Kitts to Nevis, as you near the private beachfront dock belonging to Four Seasons. The arrival is reminiscent of the opening credits of Fantasy Island, as travelers are greeting by the friendly staff on the island dock, served Champaign, and quickly whisked away to their private accommodations. Resort Manager Ruby Garcia is as remarkable as Mr. Roarke in this real-life paradise resort, along with Director of Guest Experiences Mac Kee France, and Master Mixologist Kendie Williams.

Exceptional Design & Experience

Entering the property, the first thing you experience is the resort’s classic design. It is warmly integrated into the beauty of the island. The majestic plantation style lobby, which magically pulls you toward the beach, is a dramatic entrance to your own private oasis in paradise. Set within Pinney’s Beach in the most natural and untouched region of this Caribbean island, the resort is an idyllic destination in the West Indies.

The heritage of the island’s rich history is deeply and organically integrated into the resort’s design. Located on a sprawling 350-acre beachfront destination, the extremely safe and secure resort features 189 guest rooms and suites, a 12-treatment-room spa, an 18-hole Robert Trent Jones II signature 92-acre golf course overlooking the Caribbean, numerous swimming pools, and tennis courts.

Rooms are spacious and sophisticated, highlighting local artwork, with private decks that provide breathtaking views of the beach or Mount Nevis. The accommodations feature modern and fresh decor, with lush fabrics and mahogany accents.

Caribbean Culinary Adventures

The property has numerous casual and fine dining experiences, including the recently debuted On the Dune, which offers fresh seafood specialties and delicious Caribbean cocktails in a playful luxury atmosphere that offers sunset views of St. Kitts. On a quick walk along Pinney’s Beach you’ll discover the resort’s charming Mango restaurant, where guests can experience a delicious display of Caribbean cuisine, culture, music, and service.

Our highlight: we highly recommend the private beachfront cabanas with dedicated beach butlers. Sit under the palm trees and soak in the sun at your own private beachfront cabana as the Four Season’s butlers take care of your every need. With 3 miles of pristine beachfront and eight cabanas connected throughout, paradise is just a few steps away.

You can also learn all about rum from Master Mixologist Kendie Williams. At her Rum Tasting class, Kendie takes you on a journey through the history of rum in the Caribbean, during which you’ll learn to taste the different flavor notes and profiles. During the session, you’ll also discover the world’s best rum from Kendie’s rum collection behind the bar.

The Ultimate Spa Experience

The other “must-do” experience at Four Seasons Nevis is at their exceptional Spa. The 12,000 sq ft signature Nevisian Spa presents several key features, including 11 treatment rooms (6 of which are private Nevisians huts that feel like a jungle paradise), as well as hot and cold pools to enjoy before or after your treatment.

The astounding new Spa Under the Stars treats couples to an intimate and exclusive evening in the Spa after it has been closed to all other guests. Couples are guided along a torch-lit pathway to their own private world of relaxation and romance on the candle-lit Sala deck, setting the perfect atmosphere for stargazing. A celebratory bottle of champagne awaits couples in their secret paradise, while the Spa’s volcanic-stone whirlpool, Japanese-inspired, cold plunge pool, and outdoor garden are available for their private enjoyment. Spa Under the Stars guests also can further enhance their romantic evening with a candle-lit dinner, as well as treatments prior to the closing of the Spa.

Four Seasons Heritage

As the first Four Seasons Resort in the Caribbean, and only the second in the Americas, Four Seasons Nevis has remained a favorite among luxury trailers for over 30 years.

When Isadore Sharp and his wife Rosalie stepped foot on the palm tree-lined Pinney’s Beach on the island of Nevis, it was only be a few short years before a new legacy within Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts emerged. According to the words of Sharp at the time, “Nevis was really an unknown, it wasn’t on anyone’s radar screen.”

That sentiment is still what makes Nevis unique more than 30 years later; the unspoiled beauty of this paradise has kept true to that as it has welcomed visitors from around the world to its island home.

A recent renovation, which was completed in the fall of 2019, only served to enhance its ever-present charm. Reimagined and revitalised, but rooted in history and heritage, the 189 guest rooms and suites feature a light, clean and fresh décor, with light-drenched spaces that give off a sense of comfort and the ultimate feeling of being completely relaxed.

Final Take:

Escape to paradise at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis and discover luxury redefined. Beautifully designed. Amazing service and staff. Delicious culinary adventures. Top of the line experiences throughout. The garden-lined enormous property is meticulously kept, and the pools and beaches are serene.

But the real Caribbean charm and magic of the resort lies in the Four Seasons staff. During our stay, the Nevis team went above and beyond to make our visit to paradise exquisite.

From amazing golf experiences to top culinary dining, the Four Seasons Nevis is our favorite hotel in paradise for limin’ in luxury.

Resort rates start at $1,000 per room, per night, excluding breakfast, taxes and services charge. Online at https://www.fourseasons.com/nevis/

