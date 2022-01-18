Cocktails at Home: The World’s Best Rum According to Kendie Williams

We know that many of you — ourselves included — still have wanderlust during this trying time. That’s why we’ve reached out to some of our favorite hotel and lifestyle partners to find ways to bring a little luxury into your quarantine. Today, we asked Four Seasons Resort Nevis to offer us a special way to take the edge off and ease into the week.

Knowing how to mix, blend, and create cocktails that have won accolades the world over is something that award-winning Master Mixologist Kendie Williams is very familiar with, as she’s spent more than ten years behind the bar at Four Seasons Resort Nevis perfecting her craft. She’s sharing some of her favorite rums for sipping and blending and what to look for when creating cocktails that are sure to wow your friends at your next celebration.

Rum is a Caribbean staple, and the more you know about your spirit of choice, the better you’ll be at creating your signature rum cocktail. When it comes to blending cocktails, a lighter or even a white rum is usually best. “The flavours are a lot less intense and tend to blend better when adding fruit purees or other liquors,” Kendie comments.

But, there is an exception to every rule as Kendie’s bespoke signature cocktail, Kendie’s Kick, a twist on a classic rum punch that uses the property’s very own Crowned Monkey Rum.

On your next visit to Nevis, you can learn more about rum from Kendie by joining her Rum Tasting class as she takes you on a journey through the history of rum in the Caribbean, during which you’ll learn to taste the different flavour notes and profiles. During the session, you’ll also learn about some of the rums noted below, which are a must-have in Kendie’s rum collection behind the bar.

Ron Zacapa XO from Guatemala

Appearance: dark with an intense amber colour

Aroma: caramel, walnuts and orange peel zest

Taste: fruity and floral notes

Kendie’s comments: This rum is very smooth from beginning to end. The balance of the sweetened fruits, spices and the added chocolaty smooth finish will be delicious as a liquid dessert.

El Dorado 15 from Guyana

Appearance: vibrant amber colour

Aroma: toffee, prunes and molasses

Taste: sweet spices, thick notes of dark brown sugar

Kendie’s comments: This rum is creamy and thick, making you want another glass at the end of the night. It’s perfect as a dessert rum over a big cube of ice that can help soften the alcohol taste and make the flavours come out more.

Zaya Gran Reserva Rum 12 years from Trinidad

Appearance: dark bronze rich colour

Aroma: sweet caramel, vanilla, spicy and smoky

Taste: caramel, nutty, oak and smoky

Kendie’s comments: This one is very different from the rest; it has a dominant vanilla taste that’s inviting. With the slightly smoky flavour in the finish, I would recommend complementing this rum with a cigar.

Appleton 50 years from Jamaica

Appearance: dark amber, almost molasses colour

Aroma: honey, molasses and bananas

Taste: licorice hints, maple sugar and vanilla cinnamon

Kendie’s comments: This rum has so many welcoming flavours, making it ideal for any meal period. It’s one of my favourite rums; it doesn’t need anything and should only be used as a sipping rum.

Diplomatico Ambassador from Venezuela

Appearance: deep dark amber

Aroma: banana, apricot and licorice root

Taste: fruity, warm spices and tobacco

Kendie’s comments: I prefer a sweeter rum, and this one always does the trick with its primary notes from the banana and apricot. It also pairs very nicely with spicy dishes or even as a pre- or post-dinner sipping rum.

Crowned Monkey Rum 14 years from Four Seasons Resort Nevis

Appearance: light golden caramel colour

Aroma: vanilla with hints of aromatic floral scent

Taste: dry bourbon and oak notes, quickly turns to a creamy smooth mouthfeel with notes of burnt caramel and hints of vanilla

Kendie’s comments: This rum is true to my heart because it was created for our property specifically and can only be found here. This rum doesn’t need much and can easily be a sipping rum. However, we created a light cocktail called The Peak. Using the rum, we stir in vanilla sugar syrup and cherry bitters, smoke it with cherry wood in our smoker to give the look of the clouds floating atop the glass.

Kendie Williams, Master Mixologist: Kendie’s Kick

“During the holidays, you want a good cocktail to get the party started, and my Kendie’s Kick will do the trick. You can use any dark rum you have, but if you purchased a signature bottle of Crowned Monkey Rum during your last visit to the Resort, it adds the perfect Nevisian touch.”

2 oz Crowned Monkey Rum (or any spiced rum)

1 oz Brinley Vanilla Rum

1 oz tamarind purée

1.5 oz passion fruit purée

.5 oz lime juice

1 dash of Angostura Bitters

Pour all the ingredients into a shaker with ice and strain into glass.