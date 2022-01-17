Top 5 Things to Do in Nevis

These are the absolute top 5 “must-do” things to do, see and experience in Nevis, the island paradise in the Caribbean.

The lush and remote Nevis is the smaller of the 2 islands comprising the nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean. It’s known for sandy beaches, including palm-lined Pinney’s Beach and sheltered Oualie Beach.

“Is Nevis safe?” is a frequent question I was asked by fellow travelers. Obviously, visitors should take common-sense precautions, but Nevis is as safe as Minnesota. Crimes against tourists are quite rare and non-violent when they do occur. And if Four Seasons Nevis is your home in paradise, the property is a secluded and secure resort, a completely private destination in the lap of luxury.

Enjoy Caribbean Luxury

At the Four Seasons Nevis, the adventures and experiences are endless, with a local flair of the Caribbean. From amazing golf experiences to top culinary dining, the Four Seasons Nevis is our favorite hotel in paradise for limin’ in luxury. Read Four Seasons Nevis Review.

Alexander Hamilton House & History Museum

A museum and historic site, this mansion marks the birthplace of the father of the U.S. National Bank, Alexander Hamilton. If you’re a history buff, especially an Alexander Hamilton fan, this is a must. The museum is quaint, but informative.

Also, visit the new exhibition at the History Museum. It’s professionally curated and easy to follow, with really interesting information that teaches visitors about the island’s history from pre-Colombian times up to contemporary Nevis culture.

A large display gives a chronological overview of milestones in Nevis’ history as well as globally. A set of simple, succinct displays cover the slave trade, abolition, and later colonial history. There’s a section on crops, particularly sugarcane, that used to be the economic backbone of this island. There’s also some more contemporary information about life on this island.

Fine, and Fun, Dining

Located next to the luxurious Four Seasons Nevis, within walking distance on the beach, is the unluxurious but charming Sunshine’s Bar Lounge & Grill.

Sunshine’s is a must-visit in Nevis. It’s a popular hangout for locals and tourists set right on the beach. The open-air bar/restaurant is extremely laid back and friendly. The hamburgers, lobster salad, conch fries, and chicken salads all are terrific. If you want to enjoy the beach view, purchase a bottle of the Killer Bee and drink all day. The staff at Sunshine’s is friendly and fun, and it is on the nicest beach in St Kitts or Nevis (and just steps from the Four Seasons Nevis).

A delicious place to celebrate on Nevis is Luna Restaurant & Tapas Bar, located in the beautiful Cliffdwellers. Luna is both casual and elegant, relaxed, and intimate with dinners served in a tropical garden courtyard setting inspired by interiors from Africa to Ibiza. Dining under the stars in the courtyard was a wonderful dining experiencing in Nevis, which we highly recommend.

Mango, at the Four Seasons, offers an incredible, high-end fine dining experience in Nevis on the waterfront. While in St. Kitts and Nevis, Mango offered the best dining experience while on the islands, with amazing Caribbean cuisine and reggae music jamming. Make sure to get there early enough to catch the sunset, while enjoying Caribbean cocktails.

Adventure & Nature

Explore the rich nature and surrounds of the island. The highest point on the island of Nevis, Nevis Peak is a tree-covered, and now-dormant, volcano. Although it has not erupted since prehistoric times, there are still signs of volcanic activity in the area, including jets of steam and natural hot springs.

For an ATV island tour, we highly recommend Funky Monkey. Fun, safe, and informative, our Funky Monkey ATV tour provided an adventurous overview tour of the entire island of Nevis. From Nevis Peak to the sugar mills, the ATV island tour was an outstanding highlight of our visit to this lush Caribbean island.

Next, visit the exceptional Botanical Gardens of Nevis, a beautiful setting, and a great place to spend a couple of hours. We were welcomed by proprietor Christy, and shown around these beautiful and so well very maintained Gardens by her.

Our hour in the Gardens was a true delight. A real “don’t miss” if you are visiting or staying on the Island. A huge love, care and professionalism has gone into the Gardens and they are stunningly attractive. The Gardens hold a wide variety of tropical plants & fruit gardens, and wildlife including birds, parrots & tropical fish.

Also, pay a visit to the Old Bath House, where visitors can see the ruins of this grand 18th-century hotel and spa. Built in 1778, the once opulent Bath Hotel and Spring House was the Caribbean’s first tourist hotel, with the international jet set flocking to its therapeutic hot springs. While it’s no longer a hotel, the volcanic baths and the relaxing landscaped gardens are open to the public.

Explore the Beaches, Including Oualie and Pinney’s

On Nevis’ west edge, north of Charlestown, lies one of the most talked about beaches of the two islands. The smooth saffron-colored sands of Pinney’s often grace the glossy pages of travel publications, and to most travelers, the beach lives up to its hype. There are several beach snack shacks nearby and ample parking as well. Pinney’s is a public beach open 24/7, so spread your towel out and plan on staying awhile.

Located in Nevis north of Pinney’s, Oualie Beach is easy to reach from St. Kitts. Water taxis can pull directly up to the adjacent dock so you can walk to shore.

The sand on this beach is soft and less rocky compared to some of the other shorelines on these islands. Also enjoyed the calm and warm waters at this beach. You can also enjoy some spectacular snorkeling in the clear waters and there are rental kiosks for other water sports as well.

