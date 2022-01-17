The Best Way to Travel to St. Kitts and Nevis

Escape to luxury year-round with a jaunt to St. Kitts and Nevis, two charming and unique islands in the Caribbean that celebrate good times, adventure, and relaxation. In the lush landscape of Nevis and St. Kitts, surrounded by crystal clear water and majestic mountains, discover the friendly Caribbean culture connected by luxurious amenities.

St. Kitts is the more activate and busy destination, with the widest selection of restaurants, bars, and hotels. Private and lush Nevis showcases the opulence that has become this island’s calling card. Both islands engulf travelers in the limin’ lifestyle, a laid-back way to relax while you’re soaking up the sun on Cockleshell Beach, lounging on a sailboat anchored in the middle of a turquoise ocean, enjoying a visit to Sunshine’s, sipping on a Killer Bee and dancing the night away to Reggae beats. Here, you’ll soon discover your favorite way to lime.

The two islands are very closes, separated by a 2-mile channel. After arriving in St Kitts, you can take a short taxi ride from the airport to the ferry port and take the quick scenic ferry ride to Nevis. If you’re visiting Four Seasons Nevis, the luxury resort offers frequent water taxi rides that drop you off right at the property’s dock.

How to Fly to St. Kitts and Nevis

The Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (SKB), located just northeast of the capital city of Basseterre, serves St. Kitts and its sister island, Nevis. If you’re travelling directly from the US or UK, your flight will arrive at St. Kitts (SKB).

It’s simple to transfer to Nevis, where you will be met and seamlessly escorted by taxi to Reggae Beach to your waiting water taxi to your accommodation in Nevis in a brief time.

Additionally, Nevis’ own Vance W Amory International Airport (NEV) accommodates smaller, regional aircraft and private aircraft.

What Airlines Fly to St. Kitts and Nevis?

St. Kitts is easily reached from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Europe. Numerous nonstop, connecting, and charter flights depart daily and arrive at Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (SKB). SKB also serves flights from several Caribbean nations, including San Juan, Antigua, St. Martin and St. Thomas.

American Airlines, United, Delta, Iberia fly the most frequently from the United States to St. Kitts and Nevis.

For non-stop flights to St. Kitts and Nevis, American Airlines, Iberia, jetBlue, Delta and United offer faster flight options without connecting flights.

How Long is the Flight to St. Kitts and Nevis?

It’s a quick jaunt to get to St. Kitts. Just a 3-hour flight from Miami, 4 hours from New York, and 7 hours from Chicago.

An average nonstop flight from the United States to St. Kitts and Nevis takes an estimated 9 hours. The most popular route is from New York to Basseterre with an average flight time of 4 hours.

What Are the Best Luxury Hotels in St. Kitts and Nevis?

What Are the Best Things to Do in Nevis?

Here’s a quick guide to phrases you’ll hear on St. Kitts and Nevis:

“Kittitians”: (pronounced Kittishin) The name islanders call themselves.

“Nevisians” (pronounced Neeveeshin) The name for locals on our sister island of Nevis.

“Limin”: the word for hanging out, chilling on island time or having a good time.

“Me Aarmm”: Oh my! Really?!

“Wuk up!”: Gyrating dance specifically to sweet soca music.

“Donkey ears”: A long time.

“M’ain know”: I don’t know.

“Picki nyehga”:(pronounced Pickee Nayga) a child.

“A Lord doh“: What a pity.

Can US Citizens Travel to St. Kitts and Nevis?

Yes, however, only vaccinated travelers may visit St. Kitts and Nevis. While St. Kitts and Nevis are easing many entry restrictions, all visitors are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival and fill out an embarkation form.

The COVID Requirements for Visiting St. Kitts and Nevis

All traveling interested in traveling to the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis must first be approved by the Ministry of National Security. Entry may be denied if approval is not granted, so it is required to submit your information before traveling to the islands.

All inbound travelers are required to submit their travel information and include a negative COVID-19 Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Laboratory Based Molecular Test (RT-PCR Test) done within 72 hours of travel at an ISO 17025/CLIA accredited laboratory.

After landing at the Bradshaw International Airport (SKB ), tourists and international travelers are required to submit official proof of vaccination status against the COVID-19 virus prior to entry into the Federation and upon arrival.

Upon arrival, all travelers will have their temperature checked and asked to answer a series of health screening questions, including health and travel history.

Fully vaccinated travelers arriving by air will no longer undergo a “Vacation in Place” (aka quarantine) period or testing upon arrival. They can integrate into the Federation and participate in all open tours, visit attractions, and can travel throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.

For their trip, travelers should bring a copy of their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and their negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test. Please note, acceptable COVID-19 RT-PCR tests must be taken by nasopharyngeal sample. Self-samples, rapid tests or home tests will be considered invalid.

For your health and safety, visitors to St. Kitts and Nevis are required to wear a face mask, practice proper hand sanitizing, and physical distancing.

For more up to date information on traveling to St. Kitts and Nevis, visit the official sites:

https://www.stkittstourism.kn

https://nevisisland.com