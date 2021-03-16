Pursuitist
The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Auctioned for $437,500
The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Auctioned for $437,500

A one-of-a-kind bottle of 1967 Whisky from The Macallan’s Anecdotes of Ages Collection in collaboration with British pop artist Sir Peter Blake was sold by Sotheby’s this past weekend for $437,500.  Proceeds will benefit the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s diversity, equity, access, and inclusion initiatives, with the objective to increase both free access and outreach to a variety of diverse audiences within the New York metropolitan area.

 

 

One of only 13 original bottles from this newly-launched whisky and art collection, A New Era of Advertising bottle, was offered alongside a print donated by Sir Peter Blake as well as a bespoke VIP experience at The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland.

 

Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Head of Sotheby’s Wine, said: “Sotheby’s Wine and The Macallan have had a longstanding relationship for many years, and it has been a privilege to sell some of the brand’s most iconic and sought-after bottles – with the A New Era of Advertising bottle now joining this illustrious group. In addition to the proceeds from the sale of The Macallan benefitting the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s diversity, equity, access, and inclusion initiatives, we were pleased to help raise funds for both the Shawn Carter Foundation, and the Asian American Business Development Center via two other outstanding lots: the D’USSÉ® 1969 Anniversaire Limited Edition Grande Champagne Cognac and Hennessy X.O x Frank Gehry Masterpiece Decanter. It was exciting to see the worlds of art, design, and rare spirits come together through these exceptional bottles, and we look forward to continuing to present collectors with more superlative spirits through distillery collaborations throughout our 2021 auctions.”

 

Please visit Sothebys.com for the Full Post-Sale Results

