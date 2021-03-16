Cocktails at Home: Lionfish Delray’s Signature Cocktail

Transport yourself to Florida hotspot Lionfish Delray, which has been recognized twice as a James Beard Foundation Smart Catch Leader for the simplistic, seasonal menu of sustainable seafood and local organic fare.

Lionfish bartenders have created cutting-edge cocktails, such as the bourbon-based Barracuda, the Atlantic Buzz made with tequila, fresh citrus, and herbs, or the shareable, fruity Fugu Delray. Try the Fugu Delray at home for National Cocktail Day!

Fugu Delray

From Lionfish Delray

Mix the following ingredients into a cocktail tin with ice and shake.

1.5oz Stoli Elit Vodka

.5oz Monkey 47 Gin

1oz Lemon juice

.5oz Raspberry Basil reduction syrup

.5oz Combier Orange

.25oz House Almond Syrup

Fine strain into the Fugu Glass.

Top with Dom Perignon 2006.

Dust the glass with edible gold spray.