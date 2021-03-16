Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Lionfish Delray's Signature Cocktail
Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Transport yourself to Florida hotspot Lionfish Delray, which has been recognized twice as a James Beard Foundation Smart Catch Leader for the simplistic, seasonal menu of sustainable seafood and local organic fare.

 

Lionfish bartenders have created cutting-edge cocktails, such as the bourbon-based Barracuda, the Atlantic Buzz made with tequila, fresh citrus, and herbs, or the shareable, fruity Fugu Delray. Try the Fugu Delray at home for National Cocktail Day!

Fugu Delray

From Lionfish Delray

Mix the following ingredients into a cocktail tin with ice and shake.

  1.5oz Stoli Elit Vodka

.5oz Monkey 47 Gin

1oz Lemon juice

.5oz Raspberry Basil reduction syrup

.5oz Combier Orange

.25oz House Almond Syrup

Fine strain into the Fugu Glass.

Top with Dom Perignon 2006.

Dust the glass with edible gold spray.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

