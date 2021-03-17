Disneyland To Reopen – Get The Details

Michael Ramirez, the Public Relations Director for Disneyland Resort, has announced via the Disney Parks Blog that the Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park are planning to officially reopen to the public on April 30, with limited capacity.

Walt Disney’s original theme park in Anaheim, California, will soon reopen the magic. In addition to Disneyland, Disney California Adventure will also invite guests to visit the theme parks on April 30. If you’re eager to put on your ears and immerse yourself in pixie dust, here are the Disneyland reopening details, per Michael:

Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing, the Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that requires all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. To enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up. Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks in line with current state guidelines. More details about this new reservation system will be available soon.

For guests seeking accommodations at Disneyland hotels and resorts, the properties will be opening at a later date. Our Pursuitist preferred and recommended hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, will be reopening at the end of April. Here’s Michael with more details on the phased reopening of the Disneyland hotels:

Guests will also have the opportunity to stay in the middle of the magic as the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort plan to welcome guests once again, with a phased reopening. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa plans to reopen on April 29, with limited capacity. Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will plan to reopen May 2. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date. See Also Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México, Opening 2021

As is to be expected, Disney is taking COVID seriously during their reopening. Here are the precautions the theme park is taking to protect guests and cast members:

The health and well-being of guests and cast members remain a top priority. Just as the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort reopened with enhanced health and safety measures, operational changes will be in place at the theme parks and hotels to align with guidance from health authorities and learnings from our parks around the world to promote physical distancing, enhanced cleanliness and reduced contact. This guidance is fluid and applicable at any given time as community situations change. With that guidance, many factors will determine the timing of when offerings may be available. Cast members will be available to explain our new procedures and answer questions you may have.

For more information on Disneyland Resort’s anticipated reopening, visit the Disney Blog.