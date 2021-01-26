Cocktails at Home: Tanteo Tequila Spicy Ginger Margarita

Tanteo Tequila has announced January 26th as National Spicy Margarita Day, in honor of Tanteo’s late founder, Jonathan Rojew. Distilled, infused, and bottled by hand, Tanteo Tequila is made at the only distillery owned by its co-op of agave farmers. Flavor options include spicy Jalapeño, smokey Chipotle, extra spicy Habanero and higher proof Blanco, all expertly crafted to make the perfect margarita at home.

Tanteo Tequila Spicy Ginger Margarita

2 oz. Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila

1 oz. Domaine de Canton

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1/3 oz. Light Agave Nectar

Directions: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled

Rocks Glass. Garnish with a ginger slice.

For more information: www.tanteotequila.com