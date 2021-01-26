Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Tanteo Tequila Spicy Ginger Margarita
Cocktails at Home: Tanteo Tequila Spicy Ginger Margarita

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor.

 

Tanteo Tequila has announced  January 26th as National Spicy Margarita Day, in honor of Tanteo’s late founder, Jonathan Rojew. Distilled, infused, and bottled by hand, Tanteo Tequila is made at the only distillery owned by its co-op of agave farmers. Flavor options include spicy Jalapeño, smokey Chipotle, extra spicy Habanero and higher proof Blanco, all expertly crafted to make the perfect margarita at home.

 

Tanteo Tequila Spicy Ginger Margarita

2 oz. Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila

1 oz. Domaine de Canton

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1/3 oz. Light Agave Nectar

Directions: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled

Rocks Glass. Garnish with a ginger slice.

 

For more information: www.tanteotequila.com

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

