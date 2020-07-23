July 24th marks the annual celebration of National Tequila Day, a popular, centuries-old spirit that hails from Jalisco, Mexico. In 2019 alone, 20.1 million 9-liter cases were sold of the distilled beverage to agave-loving enthusiasts. Celebrate the day by toasting with cocktails at home with one of these festive, colorful drinks:

Spicy Strawberry Lime Margarita

8 oz PATRÓN Silver

4 oz PATRÓN Citrónge Lime

12 Fresh strawberries

4 oz Fresh lime juice

2 oz Simple syrup

2 cups Ice

+Half of a fresh jalapeño

Method: Combine ingredients in a blender pitcher and blend thoroughly. Taste and adjust sweetness or tartness to your liking, as berries and citrus may vary with the season. Pour into frozen mason jars. Garnish with half of a strawberry and a jalapeño coin.

Summer Blossom

2 oz PATRÓN Silver

.5 oz PATRÓN Citrónge Mango

.8 oz Lime juice

1.5 oz Peach nectar

.5 oz Agave simple syrup

6 Fresh strawberries, 1 for garnish

3 Mint leaves

+ Mint sprig for garnish

METHOD : Combine all ingredients into a blender with ice. Blend until smooth. Garnish with a mint sprig and strawberry.

Frozen Batanga

2 oz PATRÓN Silver

4 oz Mexican Cola

.75 oz Lime Juice

+ Salt

+ Ice

Method: Combine ingredients in a blender pitcher and blend thoroughly. Pour into a highball and garnish with Lime wedge.