Cocktails at Home: Mayan Astrology Inspired Coz by Grand Velas Riviera Maya
Kimberly Fisher

Guests traveling to Mexico and visiting Grand Velas Riviera Maya will be treated to a new cocktail menu inspired by local Mayan astrology.
The menu will showcase ancestral ingredients from Mexico, with thirteen cocktails based on traits of Mayan astrological signs. In the Mayan lunar calendar, a year is divided into thirteen moons of twenty-eight days, totaling 364 days. On the 365th day, called “The Day Where Time Does Not Exist,” the Mayans would celebrate.
Guests at Grand Velas Riviera Maya can celebrate every night through spring at the resort’s Sky Bar and Chaka Mayan restaurant. For those that can’t make it to Mexico, the resort’s bar manager Cecilia Sierra has shared the recipe for Coz.
Coz
Mayan Astrology Sign: Falcon (February 7 – March 6)
Sign Characteristics: Falcons possess great judgment and are incredibly faithful and solution-oriented. In the Coz cocktail, triple sec and sharp citrus flavors represent a falcon watching from above, attentive and swift.
 
Ingredients:
  • 4 tbsp.  Charanda (White rum can also be used)
  • 2 tbsp. Orange liqueur
  • 3 tbsp. Grapefruit juice
  • 3 tbsp. Orange juice
  • Grated orange rinds for decoration
Preparation Instructions: Combine Charanda, orange liqueur, grapefruit juice, and orange juice in a shaker with ice. Next, strain into a martini glass. Add grated orange rinds for decoration then serve.
Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
