The Best Martini Recipes for National Martini Day

National Martini Day is Sunday, June 19th, and here are the best martini recipes to celebrate the much-loved holiday:

Kástra Martiny

Created by Takuma Watanabe, Co-Founder and Beverage Director of Martiny’s (121 E 17th St, New York, NY) Using Greek vodka and olives, the martini takes on a Mediterranean spin.

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Kástra Elión

0.25 oz Carpano Bianco Vermouth

Greek Olive

METHOD:

Stir over ice. Grapefruit peel discarded. Served up in a Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a greek olive.

Classic Martini

Available at Gin Lane Bar (Barr Hill Distillery, 116 Gin Lane, Montpelier, VT) Local Vermont distillery makes juniper-forward gin with the help of raw honey, a custom-built botanical extraction still, and soft floral notes. The end result? A super-smooth, balanced spirit that is sure to please.

INGREDIENTS:

2.25oz Barr Hill Gin

0.75oz Dry Vermouth

Lemon Twist Garnish

METHOD:

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, stir, and strain into a cocktail glass. garnish with a lemon twist.

Perfect Ketel One Martini

100% wheat, non-GMO grain Ketel One has 11 generations of spirit making, totaling 330 years of distilling expertise. Made in copper pot stills and filtered over charcoaled water, Ketel One Vodka is named after the original copper pot still, “Distilleerketel #1.”

INGREDIENTS:

1.25 oz. Ketel One® Vodka

0.25 oz. dry vermouth

Lemon twist

METHOD:

Stir vodka with ice in a mixing glass, strain into a chilled martini glass, and garnish with a lemon twist.

The Ice Breaker

Sip for a good cause with Gray Whale Gin’s Ice Breaker, as they give back through a partnership with Oceana, the world’s largest organization dedicated to ocean conservation. The California-based gin is 6x distilled and uses only locally sourced or wild forged ingredients.

INGREDIENTS:

5:1 parts Gray Whale Gin and dry vermouth

2 dashes of orange bitters

Lemon twist (garnish)

Sprig of dill (garnish)

METHOD:

Stir with ice, and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist + sprig of dill.

The DCV Martini

The DCV Martini is made with Double Cross Vodka, seven-times distilled and filtered made with estate-grown winter wheat and mountain spring water. Smooth, elegant and crisp, this is best with Double Cross Bleu Cheese Truffle Olives.

INGREDIENTS:

3 ounces Double Cross Vodka

1-ounce dry vermouth

Double Cross Bleu Cheese Truffle Olives

METHOD:

Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir well.