Pursuitist presents our spotlight on Puerto Rico, one of the best luxury islands. The island of Puerto Rico is the heart and soul of the Caribbean and is known for its gorgeous beaches, tropical sophistication, vibrant culture, and adventurous spirit. Check out our curated Top 5 Things to Do in Puerto Rico by renowned luxury travel expert Christopher Parr. *

ENJOY LUXURY HOTELS

The beautiful Fairmont El San Juan is the perfect blend of tradition, culture, and sophistication since its opening in 1958. Located in Old San Juan, romantic cobblestone streets, vibrant restaurants, boutiques, and shops are just outside your door. Designed by Miami Beach architect Morris Lapidus, the hotel embodies the island heritage, along with modern luxury after a 65 million dollar remodel. With 266 guest rooms, the property can accommodate any type of room you may need, with 36 suites and 3 specialty suites, including the palatial Presidential Suite and 83 Banyan, Pool, and Ocean Villa Rooms.

Once you have arrived, you won’t ever want to leave with access to Award-winning Isla Verde Beach, where you can spend the afternoon jet skiing, kayaking, paddle boarding or just relaxing by one of four pools. When the sun sets, head to Foxwoods El San Juan Casino for non-stop gaming, entertainment, and live music.

Located on Puerto Rico’s northern shore, the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar is situated on a two-mile stretch of white sand beach surrounded by the El Yunque Rainforest, sun, and surf. Find your perfect retreat in one of 400 guest rooms and suites, well-appointed with balcony views, plush bedding, a mini-fridge, and complimentary modern conveniences like free WiFi, water, and Puerto Rican coffee. Enjoy two championship golf courses & tennis center, a spa, a fitness center, 10 restaurants & bars, a casino, two nature reserves, and a guest experience program to explore all that nature has to offer.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico

Built on a former coconut plantation and ties you directly to nature at the foot of El Yunque National Rainforest. Nestled on a former coconut plantation, the property offers sustainable activities like naturalist-guided bird-watching and kayaking tours to discover over 240 unique species of flora and fauna, including tropical birds and leatherback turtles.

TRY AUTHENTIC PUERTO RICAN CUISINE

With Spanish, African, Asian, and Caribbean influences, Puerto Rico has some vibrant cultural dishes. With a close influence on the sea, freshly caught seafood is a must-try. If you haven’t tried some of the local specialties, Purto Rico offers so much more than just fried plantains, spit-roasted pork, stuffed Mofongo, and rice & beans. If you want to explore Old San Juan like a local, try a food tour with https://thespoonexperience.com. Founded by a group of artists, event planners, and former executives with a passion for food, culture, and the island of Puerto Rico Island, this is the perfect chance to taste several dishes and two beverages, with stops to points of interest along the way.

EXPLORE ADVENTURE & NATURE

With over 1,200 beaches around the island and over 270 miles of coastline, there is a beach for everyone. Enjoy the rays on white sand beaches with crystal blue waters, or try snorkeling, surfing, or scuba diving.

If you are looking for adventure, try leaping off a waterfall in the rainforest, cave rappelling, zip-lining over the forest, or paddling through the glow-in-the-dark bioluminescent bay. In the spectacular El Yunque National Forest on the Sierra de Luquillo mountains, you can hike to waterfalls, take a Rainforest Foothills & Beach Tour, or even a Bio Bay Kayaking Adventure Tour.

If you are looking for a unique day trip, take a Catamaran Day Trip to Culebra with East Island Excursions. Travel by catamaran to snorkel at the reefs of the Island of Culebra, explore the marine life at the famous Flamenco beach, Cayo Luis Peña, and Culebrita Island.

ART & CULTURE



Explore the local art scene with theartwalkpr, an independent local cultural project designed to promote Puerto Rico’s art scene through curated art experiences, exhibition projects, and community art-based initiatives. The “rutas y experiencias” spans a range of experiences from group tours of the murals at “Calle Cerra”, casual cocktails at Santurce’s alternative art spaces, to sit-down dinners at an artist’s studio to artist community-based projects. theartwalkpr can also tailor-make experiences.

Explore Modern Art at the Museum of Contemporary Art



Founded in 1984, the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico (MAC) is the only institution on the island expressly dedicated to the study, collection, preservation, exhibition, and promotion of art produced since the mid-20th century in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Spread over two floors, this is one of Puerto Rico’s best collections of contemporary art by local artists and those from other Caribbean islands.

VISIT HISTORIC SITES

Old San Juan

Dating back to 1521, Old San Juan is one of the oldest cities in the United States. Stroll through cobblestone streets lined with brightly colored houses with buildings dating from the 16th century, including the San Felipe del Morro and San Cristóbal fortresses. The Bautista Cathedral houses the tomb of Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León, and Old San Juan is home to cocktail bars and Caribbean fusion restaurants.

Old Forts

Old San Juan is home to several massive fortresses with historical importance, with the most famous being Castillo San Felipe del Morro (“El Morro”). Located on the coast, the fortress was an important military post during the First and Second Wolrd Wars. Don’t miss Castillo de San Cristóbal, one of the largest forts built in America, that took over 250 years to build. Then, stop by the governor’s mansion, La Fortaleza, built between 1533 and 1540 and is the oldest executive mansion in continuous use in the New World.

For more on the best of Puerto Rico:

How to Travel to Puerto Rico

Inside Puerto Rico’s Caribe Hilton, the Winter Getaway You Need Right Now

5 Reasons to Visit Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino

The top places to see in Puerto Rico

5 Ways to Escape the Chill in Puerto Rico

For more up-to-date information on traveling to Puerto Rico, visit: https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/

* We encourage visitors currently in Puerto Rico or with upcoming travel plans to contact their travel providers, hotels, and local business directly to inquire about potential changes in operations.