Inside Puerto Rico’s Caribe Hilton, the Winter Getaway You Need Right Now

As the weather turns colder, there’s nothing better than a getaway to a Caribbean resort. Sun, sand, and spectacular culture combine for a vacation that allows you to chill in only the best way. And if you choose Puerto Rico, Americans don’t even need a passport or some of the more complicated re-entry requirements that can sometimes make transportation a hassle.

Added to that, Puerto Rico has the highest vaccination rate of any place in America, and fares to San Juan from many destinations in the United States are among the lowest we’ve seen them all year.

One of our favorite places to stay in Puerto Rico is the Caribe Hilton in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a high-end resort with a lot of history!

Many travelers know and love this lush place in Puerto Rican paradise as the birthplace of the piña colada. But while the Caribe Hilton does serve up a record number of coconut rum cocktails, the iconic hotel has much more to offer than simply delightful sips and sunshine.

The Caribe Hilton is the Hilton brand’s first international resort, and it remains a gem of the Caribbean as it has since it first started dazzling guests when it opened in 1949.

The property features a variety of spacious rooms and suites in different towers, all renovated in 2019. Minimalist décor keeps attention on the stunning ocean views, and because the hotel is located on a peninsula, every room has an ocean view.

This family-friendly resort sits on a full 17 acres, making it definitely one of the largest resorts in Puerto Rico. And on its 17 acres, the Caribe Hilton has plenty to explore, including six restaurants and bars, an outdoor pool and spa, and private beach access.

While it is great for adults and couples, this is a popular one for intergenerational families and families with kids for sure. That’s because the Caribe Hilton offers cultural fun — like the chance to learn to make Puerto Rico’s famed Mofongo, or lessons and tastings on the history of the piña colada.

Another feature that guests love is the Caribe Hilton’s tropical gardens and bird sanctuary. Guests enjoy the serenity of the beautiful plants and flowers, the koi pond, and roaming peacocks in a public, but more secluded part of the hotel. But there is wildlife to see all over, including birds greeting you right in the hotel lobby!

Caribe Hilton hotel guests have always come here for the serenity, but also the scene. Some famous guests have stayed here over the years, so when you check in, you know you’ll be walking in the same sandy footsteps of visitors like Gloria Swanson, David Rockefeller, Elizabeth Taylor, and President Barack Obama.

So whether its culture, history, potential celeb sightings — or just sun and fun — there are so many reasons a stay at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan, Puerto Rico is the winter getaway you need right now.