Luxe Weekend Getaways: Boston

Known as one of the oldest cities in America, Boston is known for its rich culture, performing arts, culinary delights, and American history. It’s the perfect place for a luxe weekend getaway, and here are some of our favorite tips:

STAY

An intimate, zen oasis in the city center, refined Asian sophistication meets New England charm at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston. Located 15-minutes from Logan International Airport and in the bustling city center, this Forbes Five-Stars and AAA Five-Diamonds hotel features 148 spacious guestrooms and suites, Boston’s only holistic Five-Star awarded spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Steps from the property are some of the city’s finest shopping, cultural venues, and top restaurants.

All the rooms are classically elegant, recently undergoing an extensive renovation, and feature some of the largest luxury rooms in Boston. Each space has a large marble bath with a separate walk-in shower and soaking tub, Diptique bath products, flat-screen TV, and high-speed WiFi.

SHOP

For the best shopping in Boston, head to Newbury Street, where you will find all of the high-street luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Tiffany & Co., and Cartier along with local boutiques and restaurants. If you are looking for antiques or unique items, head to Beacon Hill and South End neighborhoods for unique finds.

The Prudential Center, located on Boylston Street, is a giant complex featuring an indoor shopping complex with dozens of stores, including Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue. The Prudential Center is also connected via a glass walkway to Copley Place, another upscale mall with Neiman Marcus, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and Jimmy Choo.

EAT

For foodies, Boston is known for Boston Cream Pie, lobster rolls, fish & chips, clam chowder and baked beans. One of the most iconic establishments for fine dining is the classic steakhouse, Abe and Louie’s. Located in Boston’s Back Bay right across from the Mandarin Oriental, you definitely don’t miss out on their New England Clam Chowder, premium USDA prime grade steaks, raw bar, or unique Wagyu Tataki dish, an appetizer of Wagyu beef that melts in your mouth. Save room for dessert, as you will not want to miss out on the Vanilla Crème Brûlée or the housemade cheesecake.

Chef Gordon Ramsay has opened his first restaurant, Ramsay’s Kitchen, at the Mandarin Oriental on January 24th, 2022. The menu features classics, twists on favorites as well as local specialties in a 7,000 sq ft space with a bar, lounge, main dining area, raw bar, two private dining areas, and seasonal patio. Don’t miss out on Chef Ramsay’s signature Beef Wellington and Braised Lamb Shank, and save room for the Sticky Toffee Pudding with English Toffee Sauce and crème fraîche ice cream for dessert.

“The team at Mandarin Oriental, Boston is delighted to welcome Boston residents and hotel guests alike to Ramsay’s Kitchen,” said Markus Lindner, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Boston. “Ramsay’s Kitchen offers an array of elevated, global menu offerings and a beautiful restaurant space to match and is a wonderful addition to our collection of exceptional experiences.”

PLAY

Depending on the season, Boston has entertainment for everyone year-round. For art enthusiasts, The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston has an incredible collection of over 500,000 pieces of art spanning European, American, African, Asian, and more. The museum boasts the most extensive collection of Monet’s outside of Paris, along with an immersive Degas collection. Wander through rooms like Art of the English Regency Hamilton Palace Dining Room and 140 objects relating to mummies of ancient Egypt.

The Boston Center for the Arts (BCA) is home to restaurants, a gallery, the headquarters of the Boston Ballet, the Community Music Center of Boston and several other artistic endeavors. Stop to see the Cyclorama, which was build in 1884 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

No matter what you chose to do with your luxe weekend in Boston, the city has so much to offer. For more information, visit bostonusa.com.