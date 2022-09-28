5 Reasons to Visit Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino

Adjacent to the city’s convention center and Distrito T-Mobile entertainment complex, the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino is generating plenty of buzz these days. It is a hub of activity with regular citywide events, including a New Year’s Eve extravaganza, and is midway through a full renovation. Whether you are in the city for work or pleasure, the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino provides comfort and hospitality with a side of Marriott Bonvoy benefits to go with it.

While you won’t find crashing waves and sandy beaches in your immediate sight line here, it’s not far away. The hotel, which offers resort-like resort amenities, has more competitive rates than those on the water, but delivers many of the same perks. Here are five compelling reasons why Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino is the island resort you never knew existed and why you should add it to your Puerto Rican bucket list soon.

The rooms

Floor by floor, the hotel is working on renovations to give the rooms a more modern look. They feature new carpeting, walls of windows overlooking the city and pool area, large beds with pillowtop mattresses and duvet, and plentiful power and USB outlets placed in all the right spaces.

A spacious work desk has more power outlets, excellent lighting and a refrigerator. The hotel has the largest ballroom in the city, and its location next to the convention center helps it to attract group events and business travelers. Especially clever is the armchair by the window, which swivels to face the TV or outside, which means guests don’t need to push around heavy furniture to suit their needs.

A built-in luggage stand also has a cushioned seating area for extra space. The most popular rooms have furnished balconies, and premium accommodations (and those with top Marriott Bonvoy elite status) can enjoy access to the club lounge where complimentary refreshments, breakfast and evening snacks are served each day.

The dining

With so many restaurants, this is a destination in its own right. The lobby lounge is home to a sushi bar preparing freshly made rolls. There’s also a menu of Puerto Rican dishes, which like the other restaurants, come from the talented female chef.

By the casino is Metropol, which serves Latin cuisine with a focus on Cuban dishes. While this is a separate restaurant from the hotel, guests can charge meals and drinks to their room. Guests can also order from a bar menu by the pool that includes fresh salads, sandwiches, tacos and a long range of drinks and cocktails. This is a popular place for guests to sit and relax during the day and especially during sunset.

The resort amenities

An infinity-edge pool stretches across the pool deck overlooking the buzzing activity from Distrito T-Mobile’s various restaurants, flashing entertainment screens and zip line that stretches over the fountain below. Beneath palm trees and white fabric umbrellas is a bevy of lounge chairs. Here, guests can relax in the sun and enjoy cocktails (try the resort’s signature rum punch) and other menu items.

On weekends, a live DJ entertains guests. Near the bar is a whirlpool and second small pool with the sound of a waterfall adding to the tropical atmosphere. A grassy terrace on the other side of the resort deck is ideal for receptions. It is also the site for morning yoga sessions that take place there. The hotel’s fitness center stays open at all hours while a third-party spa provides massage and beauty treatments.

A free shuttle takes guests to a nearby beach or to the Old Town where they can explore the colonial city, the famous fort and go shopping. Guests and locals can also test their luck at the resort’s casino, which sees a lot of business day and night.

The Puerto Rican touches

The staff here is quite proud of the hotel’s many amenities and Puerto Rican touches. The menus have numerous local dishes, and a colorful mural on the pool deck showcases various island scenes and hallmarks like the coqui frog and the famous Moro fort. Just in front of this bespoke mural is where complimentary piraguas are served every evening at 6pm. Piraguas are a traditional Puerto Rican icy snack, and guests can opt to add rum should they wish. It’s a fun way to enjoy the sunset and beat the heat at the same time.

The location

The hotel has multi-purpose convenience. It is only about 10-15 minutes from the airport. And, it’s an even shorter drive via free shuttle to the Old Town or nearby beaches.

Being next to the convention center gives business travelers the accessibility they are looking for while leisure visitors can head next door to Distrito T-Mobile for a wide variety of evening entertainment and restaurant options.