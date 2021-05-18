Top 5 Reasons To Visit Beach Enclave

With three locations on the island of Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos, Beach Enclave is a dreamy luxury retreat seemingly plucked from another dimension. Each of its villa locations, Grace Bay, North Shore or Long Bay, has its high points like the incredible sunsets at Grace Bay or the elevated position of the Long Bay villas that puts the turquoise water front and center from every vantage point.

What sets Beach Enclave apart from the competition, however, are the amenities that when put together deliver value and comforts, even at this high-end price point. Whether you’re looking for a laid-back Caribbean vacation or an action-packed family holiday, these luxury villas do not disappoint. When it comes to rental homes, there is no shortage of options in the region.

Beach Enclave, however, sets the gold standard for its attention to detail, even with the littlest of details. No doubt, the turquoise-blue ocean water is the highlight, but where you stay can make or break the experience. Beach Enclave is as close to perfection as it gets. Here are five of the top reasons to pay a visit.

The butlers

Included in every rental are the doting services of a butler who manages the visitor experience from start to finish. From cold towels and welcome drinks to coordinating your itinerary, the butlers learn guests’ preferences and assure that they need not lift a finger during a visit. They can organize watersports or island activities, prepare your favorite cocktail at a moment’s notice and set up pool chairs and towels.

The majority of Beach Enclave guests arrive by private plane, but the transfer from the airport or private terminal to the villa is included in the rate. At the villa, the fridge and pantry are already stocked with your preferred groceries thanks to your butler, which means meals and refreshments are always one text away.

Perhaps the best part of the butler experience is that they seem to anticipate your needs. While you’re lounging by the pool, they may appear with your favorite snack or have a cup of coffee waiting outside your door when you wake up. There’s also a beach attendant responsible for setting up chairs and an umbrella whenever you like. They can be as involved as much or as little as you like. Butlers do not reside in the villa, but stay a short distance away.

Daily housekeeping and turndown service are yet another benefit of staying in these villas making the experience much more like a hotel stay, but with much more space and amenities.

The pool and patio

Each villa has an infinity edge pool with shallow and deeper sections. Umbrella-shaded lounge chairs, chic Turkish towels, dining areas and a grill await on the patio. Many of the villa bedrooms look directly toward the pool and patio. There’s also a firepit with lounge chairs, which is a popular place to relax with a drink at sunset. The chef can coordinate meals on the al fresco large dining table, too.

The speedy wireless Internet signal works well, even by the pool and along the walkway to the beachfront area where day beds with built-in ice buckets provide an alternative for outdoor activity.

The North Shore Ocean View Villas also come with a golf cart making it easy to get around the grounds. It’s a convenient way to get to the 24-hour fitness center or recreational amenities like tennis or basketball courts.

Breakfast and culinary options

The fully furnished kitchens and grocery services mean that you can enjoy your favorite meals and snacks in paradise. Each morning, a complimentary continental breakfast arrives to your door and is prepared by the butler. It includes fresh fruit, pastries, breakfast breads and quiche from a local bakery.

While the butler’s culinary skills are impressive preparing and plating meals with finesse, the option to pay for a chef to cook and serve lunch and dinner is popular. Chefs work with guests in advance to customize their menu or preferences, especially taking into account dietary needs and restrictions.

Another fun experience is coordinating cooking classes with a chef, which can be fun for the whole family. They can even set up a private dinner or bonfire on the beach.

Recreational activities

For those that want to venture beyond the villas, there are plenty of activities to keep visitors energized and entertained. Provo has a golf course that provides diversion while each of the three Beach Enclave locations has a tennis and basketball court with rackets and balls to use. A 24-hour fitness center, including a Peloton bike, is open to guests at each location, too.

Beach Enclave offers complimentary yoga sessions for guests. These scheduled group classes are usually conducted on an oceanview platform, but individual lessons can be coordinated in villas for more privacy. Spa services like massage and beauty treatments can also be scheduled in the comfort of your villa.

The villas themselves

Villas span five bedrooms with spacious living areas and open-plan kitchens. Designers infused tropical and contemporary style into each villa with all-white furnishings, pops of color in the artwork and accent pieces, floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open to create an even larger outdoor-indoor space.

Bedrooms come in a variety of configurations with king beds in some and paired twins ideal for children in others. Whether you use all of the bedrooms or just one, the rate remains the same, which means traveling with friends and family is the ideal way to maximize the value.

Many of the bedrooms have outdoor soaking tubs and showers, and all have massive walk-in closets, double vanities stocked with fragrant toiletries from Le Labo and stacks of towels and robes. Flip flops for the pool and beach are on the shelf.

All are behind a gated entrance with a resort manager that oversees the security and upkeep of the villas.

A departure gift on the last night of any stay is the last of so many nice touches put in place here. The best news of all is that Beach Enclave plans to build more accommodations as part of a boutique hotel, expected to open in 2023. It will add a restaurant, full-service spa and more recreational amenities that one might expect of a resort. This will give visitors to the Turks and Caicos the best of both worlds: serviced residences and luxury resort options.