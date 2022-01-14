Pursuitist
The Best Restaurants to Visit During NYC Restaurant Week
Kimberly Fisher

NYC Restaurant Week is headed back to the city from January 18th-February 13th, and this is your chance to try some of the incredible dishes that you have been longing for. Experience two-course lunch and three-course dinner options from our favorite top-tier restaurants and neighborhood favorites, with 486 restaurants participating!

 

 

Benjamin Steakhouse

52 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017

This classic New York steakhouse will be serving lunch items including, Wedge Salad, French Onion Soup, Junior New York Sirloin, Grilled Norwegian Salmon, NY Cheesecake, and more. ($39.00 per person; Tuesday through Friday)

The dinner menu has items including, Fried Calamari, Sizzling Canadian Bacon, Filet Mignon, New York Sirloin, Mashed Potatoes, Carrot Cake, Coffee or Tea, and more. ($59.00 per person; Tuesday through Friday)

 

Benjamin Prime

23 E 40th St, New York, NY 10016

A staple for NYC Restaurant week, Benjamin Prime is located a block from Benjamin Steakhouse, and will be offering lunch items including, Mesclun Salad, French Onion Soup, Soy Glazed Grilled Scottish Salmon, Garlic Confit Linguine, Junior New York Sirloin, Chocolate Mousse Cake, and more. ($39.00 per person; Monday through Friday)

The dinner menu is serving items like Lobster Bisque, Italian Burrata, New York Sirloin, Seasonal Truffle Risotto, Creamless Creamed Spinach, NY Cheesecake, Coffee or Tea, and more. ($59.00 per person; Sunday through Friday)

 Casa Limone

20 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10017

Chic, midtown Italian hideaway Casa Limone by Michelin-starred Chef Antonio Salvatore will be offering prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner until February 13th. With lunch offered at $29, the menu begins with a choice of Antipasti with options such as Misticanza, with baby arugula, mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette, Vellutata mushroom soup with crispy leeks with Crudo di Salmone and mains such as Fusilli al Pomodoro, Orata alla Grilla featuring grilled dorade with roasted vegetables and Brasato di Manzo which is braised beef with crispy potatoes and beef jus. The dinner menu is available for $39 and includes the same options for the first and second course, with the addition of Torta al Cioccolato and Crostata di Ricotta for dessert and an optional Italian wine pairing.

 

 

The Sea Fire Grill 

158 E 48th St, New York, NY 10017

If a beautiful, upscale restaurant focusing on the freshest seafood is your thing, head to The Sea Fire Grill and try lunch staples like Bibb Lettuce Salad, Spanish Octopus, Roasted Mediterranean Branzino, Squid Ink Spaghetti, Tiramisu, and more ($39.00 per person; Monday through Friday)

Some dinner menu items include Imported Burrata, Wedge Salad, Bone-in NY Strip, Organic Scottish Salmon, Herb Fries, Truffle Mashed Potatoes, Sobert, Coffee or Tea, and more. ($59.00 per person; Monday through Friday)

