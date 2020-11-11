Top 5 Smart Home Gym Equipment Systems

Staying at home these last few months has sparked a serious boom in demand for at-home fitness equipment. To be sure, there are a number of high-tech players in the at-home equipment game that have a possibility to disrupt the gym industry — or at least make working out so much more convenient!

Pursuitist examined some of the latest in smart home fitness technology, equipment, and apps and narrowed the field to our top five favorites. Here, we list them in ascending order:

Tonal ($2995 + monthly subscription) is a “weight machine” that uses digital weights in a compact gym that extends from a mounted touch screen with a built-in coach. It replaces your personal trainer at the gym by putting one, on-demand, in your own home, offering real-time feedback as well as compact design. Tonal, which uses electromagnetics to create combined resistance, mounts on your wall — but keep in mind that you’ll need to have a wall appropriate for installation.

Fight Camp Boxing ($1219 + monthly subscription) is a free-standing bag, workout mat, and glove set that makes any space a boxing ring. This smart home gym equipment comprises an in-home boxing bag, guided workout classes, and smart boxing gloves with sensors inside that tell users how hard they’re hitting and how many jabs and punches they actually landed. Fight Camp Boxing has an impressive roster of boxing coaches leading virtual classes and its punch trackers measure punches thrown, speed, and punch output. It also gamifies your boxing workout by using your stats to beat your own personal records.

Hydrow Connected Rower ($2245 + monthly subscription) allows you the feel of the river in the comfort of your own home. This piece of smart home rowing equipment has an ultra-smooth electromagnetic computer controlled drag system. With it, you can stream high-energy rowing workouts on-demand as well as mat workouts. A swivel display makes it easy to watch the screen during your floor workout, and two wheels on front make it easy to move when you need to store it away.

The Mirror ($1495 + monthly subscription) is a full-length mirror and LCD screen that offers hundreds of cardio, strength-training, yoga, boxing, pilates, and barre exercises with a very small physical footprint. It hangs on your wall and provides instructor led, live on-demand classes. This interactivity is one of the best features of this smart home gym machine, added to the fact that the mirror allows you to keep an eye on your own form during your workout. And its slim design is the ultimate space saver!

The Peloton Bike ($2245 + monthly subscription) is an indoor-spin bike with adjustable seat and handle bars that capitalizes on the popularity of the boutique spin-class boom. But Peloton’s monthly subscription comes with unlimited classes, and not just for cycling. While its price is a commitment to making fitness a priority in life, Pelton brings out its riders’ competitive side, with an app that tracks improvement while monitoring resistance, cadence, and output. We love its smooth quiet ride, and give this one bonus points for its TV-sized touchscreen display, but the very best part may be the challenging new workouts added every day.