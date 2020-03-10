Perched on a hilltop overlooking the valley of Canyame, Park Hyatt Mallorca is a luxury hotel infused with local art and cultural heritage that offers amazing views, services and amenities. It features the splendid Serenitas spa, 3 swimming pools, 24-hour gym and several wonderful on-site restaurants.

The Park Hyatt Mallorca is on a quiet part of the east coast of the island — an hour from the airport – in the Cap Vermell estate overlooking Canyamel valley.

It is a five minutes’ drive from Canyamel beach with plenty more secluded coves and broad bays up and down the coast. Quint villages and historic towns such as Capdepera and Artà are a 10-minute drive away.

The hotel is an ideal base year round for all sorts of activities, including cycling, hiking, riding, fishing and watersport. Grab an electric scooter, offered by the hotel, and have a thrilling time exploring this exotic island.

The Rooms

The hotel’s 142 guest accommodations include 16 suites, ranging from 50 to 150 square meters, and feature upscale Majorcan style with furnished terraces. Spacious and elegant rooms and suites all include a large private balcony, free WiFi, and extra-large beds. The private bathroom comes with a rain shower and handcrafted soaps.

The Spa

Serenitas Spa offers a wide variety of treatments, which incorporate many natural elements from the island. The spa also features a sauna, sensory showers, vitality pool, and a hairdresser. It offers seven treatment rooms including couples’ rooms, sauna, sensory showers, vitality pool and an exclusive Quartz sand bed. Signature treatments are based on healing ingredients dating back thousands of years, and guests can select from a range of services incorporating the island’s minerals, herbs, fruits, salt and water including rosemary, pine, lavender, almonds, olive oil, citrus, and aloe vera. Guests can enjoy free access to Cap Vermell Country Club, located 750 feet from the property.

Food and Wine

Set on a village square, the Park Hyatt Mallorca’s restaurants include Balearic with Majorcan cuisine crafted with locally sourced ingredients, the Tapas Bar featuring dishes by a Michelin star awarded chef, Café Sa Plaça providing a relaxed bistro café experience highlighted with Majorcan artwork and award-winning pastries, plus Asia, serving authentic dishes from South Asia in a private villa setting. There is also 24-hour in-room dining available.

Summary

Park Hyatt Mallorca is a wonderful luxury retreat that reflects the style of a traditional Majorcan hilltop village with a selection of restaurants on a village square offering authentic gastronomic experiences, together with treatments based on the island’s minerals, and elegant event spaces.