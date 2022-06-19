Pursuitist
Celebrate Pride Month with a Rainbow of Festive Cocktails
Celebrate Pride Month with a Rainbow of Festive Cocktails

by

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for…

This year marks the 52nd celebration of Pride Month, and throughout June, events are taking place across the country for everyone to come together in joyful support of LGBTQ communities. So raise a glass (or several) to the occasion. Crystal Head Original Vodka created a rainbow of festive cocktails to get the party started. Crystal Head is a proud ally, committed to using its platform to educate and support through its limited-edition Pride bottle profits and through year-round efforts with partners including Stonewall Sports Program, The Test Positive Awareness Network, Kaleidoscope Trust, and Lurie Children’s Hospital Transgender Youth Program.

Blued Up

1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Vodka

¾ oz. St. Germain

¾ oz. Blue Curacao

½ oz. Lemon Juice

½ oz. Pineapple Juice

Method: Hard shake ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a lemon peel.

Green Drama Queen

1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Vodka

4 oz. Thai Basil Lemonade

Method: Using a blender, add lemonade and basil and blend 1-2 minutes until liquid. Strain basil from the lemonade and discard. Fill a highball glass with ice and add Crystal Head Vodka and Thai basil lemonade. Garnish with a cucumber wheel.

Tropic Like It’s Hot

1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Vodka

½ oz. Campari

½ oz. Luxardo Apricot Liqueur

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 ½ oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

Pinch of Salt

½ oz. Simple Syrup

Morello Cherry

Method: Build ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain into glass with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple leaf, cherry and pineapple slice.

Sugar Daddy

2 oz. Crystal Head Vodka

4 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice

½ oz. Simple Syrup

Muddled Raspberries

½ oz. Cointreau

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Method: Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker and muddle. Add ice, shake and double strain into a chilled martini glass with pink sugar rim.

Red On The Runway

1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Vodka

¼ oz. Campari

¼ oz. St. Germain

½ oz. Tart Cranberry Juice

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz. Simple Syrup

Club Soda

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a highball with ice. Top with soda.

 

 

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess

