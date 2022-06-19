Pursuitist
Luxe Hostess Gifts When You Need to Impress
Luxe Hostess Gifts When You Need to Impress

With the social season upon us, we sourced the most perfect hostess gifts from around the world, that are classic, elegant, and memorable. Check out of favorites below:

Trudon

French luxury perfumer Trudon is known as the oldest candle maker in the world and has launched new diffusers sure to please even the most particular host. The handcrafted, stylish blue glass fluted containers with gold emblem come in two new Belle Matières scents  – Reggio and Maduraï. Reggio embodies the mandarin tree with a hint of citrus from Calabria, Italy, and grapefruit head notes without a touch of bitterness. Maduraï is notes of Indian Jasmine, Ylang-Ylang plants, and benzoin resin. $250

Hermes Mosaique Au 24 Gold Small Box 

The Mosaique Au 24 Gold Small Box is the perfect elegant gift- the tiny mosaic tiles in gray and ochre are highlighted with gold and the Hermès signature carriage emblem. The Hermès box is a tribute to the birthplace of Hermès: 24 Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris and each motif reflects the lively patterns of colors and light on the famous store’s floor. $255

 

Tiffany & Co. Two-Piece Mug and Tea Set 

This timeless gift set features two bone china mugs and No. 727 Tiffany Tea- a custom loose leaf tea blend, a fragrant, floral infusion of Chinese black tea with gentle notes of roses, lavender, and vanilla made exclusively for Tiffany. $270

 

Crosley Radio Turntable

For the music lover, this Crosley Radio Turntable is stylish, portable, Bluetooth friendly, and USB compatible. $80

 

 

Jonathan Adler Backgammon Set 

Game night is immediately more chic with this black and white lacquered Op Art Backgammon Set. $425.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

