A Soulful Epicurean Experience in Paris and on France's Rhône River
A Soulful Epicurean Experience in Paris and on France’s Rhône River

by

Vicki Arkoff

French cuisine and Black heritage unite next summer when award-winning river cruise line AmaWaterways debuts A Soulful Epicurean Experience on the Rhône River, a first-ever sailing experience paired with its Colors of Provence river cruise. To compliment the voyage, AmaWaterways debuts a curated 3-night post-cruise land package in Paris to commemorate the city’s Black history, heritage, and culture.

Setting sail on August 24, 2023 from Arles to Lyon, AmaWaterways’ special 7-night Colors of Provence itinerary invites guests to board the gracious AmaKristina longship and begin their journey by exploring the cultural history of Marseille, then to cruise through the beauty of the South of France along the Rhône River to Lyon. The river cruise and land experience conclude in Paris, where many Black artists, writers and entertainers have made history.

Unique to this new experience, guests will enjoy guided tours showcasing the region’s jazz, food and wine as well as live musical performances on board and ashore. Included in the package and exclusive to this departure is an excursion honoring Josephine Baker, the first Black woman inducted into France’s Pantheon mausoleum, and a “Black History of Paris” city tour, as well as a 3-night stay at a luxury hotel in the City of Light. On board the elegant AmaKristina, guests can look forward to personalized onboard service and locally influenced fine dining. The ship boasts spacious staterooms with AmaWaterways’ signature twin balconies, a Sun Deck walking track, a swim-up bar, a Main Lounge and complimentary bicycles for onshore adventures.

“With so much positive attention around cultural awareness in light of Juneteenth, this was the ideal time to launch our Soulful Epicurean Experience on the River cruise,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “We look forward to shining a light on the incredible Black history that exists along the beautiful rivers we sail through around the world.”

An introductory price for the inaugural 7-night river cruise and 3-night Paris land package starts at $4,499 per person. www.amawaterways.com 

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess, the online destination for chic women travelers from the editors of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and BBC. She's co-author of the bestselling Holiday Goddess books (HarperCollins and iTunes) including 'The Holiday Goddess Guide to Paris, London, New York, Rome' which spent nearly 10 months in the travel Top 10. Four city guidebooks followed and were named 'books of the month.' As editor, Vicki's other books include 'Sinatra' (DK), 'Inside Mad' (Time-Life) and 'Virgin Los Angeles' (Virgin Books). She is one of the Usual Gang of Idiots for MAD Magazine, an entertainment reporter (Daily Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Magazine, CREEM), and authorized biographer for pop culture icons from the Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney to MC Hammer.

