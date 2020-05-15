Chateau Montelena

Next Friday, May 22nd at 4 pm, Chateau Montelena CEO and famed Winemaker Bo Barrett and soon-to-open Four Seasons Napa Valley’s Executive Chef Erik Anderson (formerly of two Michelin-Star COI) along with Inland Seafood operations manager Scout Wuerthner, will be hosting an invite-only joint Zoom session, introducing the intricate world of lobster and Chardonnay.
man outside
The perfect way to indulge while staying at home, the wine and lobster will be delivered directly to your door.

chef

 

Chef Erik and Scout will guide participants through how to select, prepare, and cook a whole lobster, while Bo will explore the nuances around lobster and wine pairings. 

 

wine cellar

 

The 2016 vintage is a classic style for the house, bright and acidic, with intermixed noted of fruit and baking spices balancing out the minerality and texture. The nose highlights classic Chardonnay aromas, along with touches of jasmine, honeysuckle and apple blossom.

 

wine bottle

 

Guests can purchase Chateau Montelena’s 2016 Chardonnay through the winery for access to the invite-only Zoom panel. They can also choose to purchase live Maine lobsters from Inland Seafood through their online lobster shop (while supplies last). **Please note, all purchases will need to be made by Wednesday, May 20th to be processed and shipped before the panel. 

 