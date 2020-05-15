Chef Erik and Scout will guide participants through how to select, prepare, and cook a whole lobster, while Bo will explore the nuances around lobster and wine pairings.
The 2016 vintage is a classic style for the house, bright and acidic, with intermixed noted of fruit and baking spices balancing out the minerality and texture. The nose highlights classic Chardonnay aromas, along with touches of jasmine, honeysuckle and apple blossom.
Guests can purchase Chateau Montelena’s 2016 Chardonnay through the winery for access to the invite-only Zoom panel. They can also choose to purchase live Maine lobsters from Inland Seafood through their online lobster shop (while supplies last). **Please note, all purchases will need to be made by Wednesday, May 20th to be processed and shipped before the panel.