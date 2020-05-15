Chateau Montelena CEO and famed Winemaker Bo Barrett and soon-to-open Four Seasons Napa Valley’s Executive Chef Erik Anderson (formerly of two Michelin-Star COI) along with Inland Seafood operations manager Scout Wuerthner, will be hosting an invite-only joint Zoom session, introducing the intricate world of lobster and Chardonnay. Next Friday, May 22nd at 4 pm,and famed Winemakerand soon-to-open(formerly of two Michelin-Star COI) along withwill be hosting an invite-only joint Zoom session, introducing the intricate world of lobster and Chardonnay.

The perfect way to indulge while staying at home, the wine and lobster will be delivered directly to your door.

Chef Erik and Scout will guide participants through how to select, prepare, and cook a whole lobster, while Bo will explore the nuances around lobster and wine pairings. The 2016 vintage is a classic style for the house, bright and acidic, with intermixed noted of fruit and baking spices balancing out the minerality and texture. The nose highlights classic Chardonnay aromas, along with touches of jasmine, honeysuckle and apple blossom.