New York City’s Mark Hotel is one of many luxury brands participating in the ALL IN Challenge, with a chance to a lucky winner to win a weekend in the Mark Penthouse, the place where Meghan Markle celebrated her baby shower and enjoy a private dinner for 8 invited guests by Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten himself.

The All In Challenge has gathered the support of close to 800,000 individuals and 400 celebrities worldwide, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, and Jessica Alba, among many others.

Some bids are going well above $1,000,000 (like Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI Championship Ring), and the Mark Hotel has joined as one of the very few hospitality participants with an opening bid of $150,000.

As of publication, the ALL IN Challenge has raised $43,891,157 to help support those facing food insecurity during COVID-19 by donating 100% to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, Feeding America, and World Central Kitchen.

Other notable auction items include a private putting lesson with Tiger Woods, styling session with Diane von Furstenberg, and lunch with The Kardashians.

Bidding ends on Tuesday, May 19, at 9 PM.