Grammy-nominated, multi-Platinum recording artist, Post Malone is making sure you have something new to sip this summer with the launch of Maison No. 9.

The new French rosé was created and developed in partnership with friend and entrepreneur James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities, and Dre London, long-time music manager and Founder of London Entertainment. Coming from Provence, France, the accessible rose will be was born from an idea to bring together a world-class winery and Post Malone’s love of the Mediterranean lifestyle, including flowing glasses of rosé.

“We have opportunities to create a lot of new projects with Post, and we are highly selective about what we invest our time and energy into. It has to be something we are really passionate about. With Maison No. 9, we knew immediately that it was the right fit. Between the people, the project and the product, the vision was there to create something authentic on the French Riviera that Post truly loves,” says Dre London.

Maison No. 9 is made by award-winning winemaker Alexis Cornu, and is a 2019 Méditerranée IGP, 45% Grenache Noir, 25% Cinsault, 15% Syrah, and 15% Merlot. Light pink in color, indulge in aromas of freshly picked fruit (pineapple, pear, and strawberry), hints of French desserts with a clean, dry finish. The name Maison No. 9 was inspired by Post’s favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, and represents overcoming the daily challenges we all face.

“Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy,” says founder Post Malone. “It’s a nice switch up and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while. It was great to work with Global Brand Equities because they saw the vision and we got to do some super cool stuff. Maison No. 9 goes down smooth, and you’re all going to love it!”

The wine comes packaged in a tall, sleek bottle with an interesting elongated neck, designed for an easy holding. Post had an instant vision to create a solid glass custom closure for the bottle with “battlements” inspired by a medieval castle near the vineyard. Following months of prototypes, a fully sustainable glass closure with the signature No. 9 was created to encourage re-use of the bottle.

Maison No. 9 will be available online and in stores nationwide in June, exclusively distributed by E. & J. Gallo Winery. A special pre-sale of the bottle, in addition to Maison No. 9 limited edition merchandise, will be available online before launch. Sign up to be the first to know when the pre-sale is live at www.maison9wine.com.