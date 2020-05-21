American singer Billie Eilish and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami will draw on their respective artistic perspectives and creative talents to create a new collection of T-shirts for Uniqlo. The ready-to-wear brand announced the news on its Instagram account with a teaser for an initial model decorated with iconic Murakami motifs.

In a video lasting only a few seconds, Uniqlo unveiled the first results of its forthcoming collaboration with Billie Eilish and Takashi Murakami. Although very few details about the new collection, which is due to launch in May, have been disclosed, the Japanese brand has revealed that it will be christened the “Billie Eilish x Murakami UT,” with “UT” denoting Uniqlo’s special T-shirt collections.

The video shows a manga-style sculpture entirely dressed in white and wearing a T-shirt with the inscription “Billie Eilish” in lettering composed of iconic Takashi Murakami motifs, a strong signal that the collection will highlight the different worlds of both artists.

This is not the first time that Billie Eilish and Takashi Murakami have teamed up on a creative project. The visual artist already directed a video for the award-winning singer You Should See Me in a Crown in 2019.