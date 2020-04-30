A stunning oasis in the middle of the Indian Ocean is the magical Vakkaru Maldives. A secluded reef island within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Vakkaru Maldives is what you expect from an island paradise; endless ocean views, soft white sands, deep blue seas, unique accommodations, fresh food and lovely cocktails.

The island is home to over 2,300 fully grown coconut trees, 113 luxury villas and suites, five restaurants, two bars, a wine cellar and an over-the-water Spa.

Served on the island is the refreshing Vakkaru Blossoms. This beautiful cocktail is a mix of Rum, Orange Liqueur, Passionfruit, Ginger, Lime. Inspired by the sunset view, which is the highlight of the overwater bar, Lagoon. Bring a piece of the island home with you with this beautiful cocktail.

Ingredients:

50ml Rum

15 ml Orange Liqueur

30ml Passionfruit Puree

5ml Ginger Juice

5ml Passionfruit Syrup

5ml Lime Juice

Method: