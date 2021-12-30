Cocktails at Home: Three Spirit Bloody Mary

Just in time for Dry January and National Bloody Mary Day on January 1st, is the Three Spirit Bloody Mary. The plant-based social elixir is the perfect way to have an alcohol-free cocktail.

Ingredients

2 fl oz Three Spirit Social Elixir (Livener also works well in this recipe with its fruity and fiery flavors!)

2 bar spoons Worcester sauce / vegan Worcester sauce

4 dashes of Tabasco sauce

5 fl oz tomato juice

2 bar spoons fresh lime juice

Directions:

Chill your glass.

Wet half of the rim of the glass with a lime wedge, and coat it with sea salt (add a bit of salt to a saucer, and push the wet side of the rim into it to coat it.)

Add all ingredients to a large ice-filled highball glass and garnish with celery, pickles, olives, or chilies.

Stir briskly and serve.