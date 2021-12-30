Cocktails at Home: Three Spirit Bloody Mary

Just in time for Dry January and National Bloody Mary Day on January 1st, is the Three Spirit Bloody Mary. The plant-based social elixir is the perfect way to have an alcohol-free cocktail.
Ingredients
2 fl oz Three Spirit Social Elixir (Livener also works well in this recipe with its fruity and fiery flavors!)
2 bar spoons Worcester sauce / vegan Worcester sauce
4 dashes of Tabasco sauce
5 fl oz tomato juice
2 bar spoons fresh lime juice
Directions:
Chill your glass.
Wet half of the rim of the glass with a lime wedge, and coat it with sea salt (add a bit of salt to a saucer, and push the wet side of the rim into it to coat it.)
Add all ingredients to a large ice-filled highball glass and garnish with celery, pickles, olives, or chilies.
Stir briskly and serve.