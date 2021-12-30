Pursuitist
Now Reading
Cocktails at Home: Three Spirit Bloody Mary
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Tangerine Aperol Spritz
Dry January cocktails from Chicago’s Top Restaurants
5 Exceptional Tequila Cocktails
5 Fabulous Four Seasons Feasts to Welcome the New Year
Cocktails at Home: Three Spirit Bloody Mary
An Interview with Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises
An Interview with Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises
Top 5 Best Kitchen Appliance Brands
Top 5 Best Luxury Kitchen Appliance Brands
The Ultimate NYE Experiences in NYC
Pursuitist Q&A: Holiday Beverage Trends with Bluepoint Hospitality’s Natalie Tapken
overwater villas
5 Reasons to visit Anantara Veli Maldives Resort
The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is...
The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is…
Waldorf Astoria Chicago Review

Cocktails at Home: Three Spirit Bloody Mary

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Just in time for Dry January and National Bloody Mary Day on January 1st, is the Three Spirit Bloody Mary. The plant-based social elixir is the perfect way to have an alcohol-free cocktail.

Ingredients

2 fl oz Three Spirit Social Elixir (Livener also works well in this recipe with its fruity and fiery flavors!)

2 bar spoons Worcester sauce / vegan Worcester sauce

4 dashes of Tabasco sauce

5 fl oz tomato juice

2 bar spoons fresh lime juice

Directions: 

Chill your glass.

See Also
Cocktails at Home: Frida’s Flowers

Wet half of the rim of the glass with a lime wedge, and coat it with sea salt (add a bit of salt to a saucer, and push the wet side of the rim into it to coat it.)

Add all ingredients to a large ice-filled highball glass and garnish with celery, pickles, olives, or chilies.

Stir briskly and serve.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top