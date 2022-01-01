Pursuitist
5 Exceptional Tequila Cocktails
5 Exceptional Tequila Cocktails
5 Exceptional Tequila Cocktails

by

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for…

Champagne is de rigueur for celebrating the New Year, but because 2021 was so full of uncertainty, why not surprise your guests with unusually spirited cocktails featuring some of the most intriguing new tequila releases?  Whether you and your circle prefer festive drinks that are sweet or sour, these flavorful recipes created by master mixologists are guaranteed to delight the senses.

Tanteo Sparkling Margarita

2 oz. Tanteo Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Sparkling Wine or Club Soda

3/4 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

3/4 oz. Agave Nectar

Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Stir well and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

 

Corralejo Party Paloma

1 1⁄2 oz. Corralejo Reposado

1⁄4 oz. Simple Syrup

3⁄4 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Passion Fruit Pureé

5 Dashes Cayenne Tincture

3 Drops Angostura Bitters

Grapefruit Soda or Grapefruit Beer

Tajín

Method: Combine all ingredients except for grapefruit soda/beer and Tajin into a cocktail shaker. Shake thoroughly. Rim a Collins glass with Tajín, then add fresh rocks ice. Strain the cocktail over rocks in the glass, then top off the cocktail with grapefruit soda or grapefruit beer. Garnish, optionally, with a dried blood orange wheel and a torched grapefruit half-moon.

 

Los Arango Midnight in Manhattan

1 3⁄4 oz. Los Arango Reposado

1⁄2 oz. Sweet Vermouth

3-4 Dashes Angostura Bitters

3-4 Dashes Orange Bitters

2 Drops Orange Oil

Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously. Hawthorne strain the cocktail into a coupe glass. Garnish with an orange twist and maraschino cherry.

 

Cutwater Tequila Grill & Chill

2 oz Cutwater Tequila Blanco

1 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz agave syrup

3-4 grilled pineapple chunks

1 fresh ginger slice

1 pinch of cilantro

Method: Grill pineapple, ginger, and cilantro in a cocktail shaker. Add tequila, lime juice, agave, and ice. Shake until cold. Strain over fresh ice. Garnish with a piece of grilled pineapple and a cilantro sprig.

 

Flecha Azul El Coco Carlos

2 oz. Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila

1 oz. Coconut Water

.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

Orange Wedge

Method: Start by muddling an orange wedge in your shaker, then combine the rest of the ingredients into a shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into a salted rocks glass over one giant cube. Garnish with an orange spiral.

 

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess, the online destination for chic women travelers from the editors of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and BBC. She's co-author of the bestselling Holiday Goddess books (HarperCollins and iTunes) including 'The Holiday Goddess Guide to Paris, London, New York, Rome' which spent nearly 10 months in the travel Top 10. Four city guidebooks followed and were named 'books of the month.' As editor, Vicki's other books include 'Sinatra' (DK), 'Inside Mad' (Time-Life) and 'Virgin Los Angeles' (Virgin Books). She is one of the Usual Gang of Idiots for MAD Magazine, an entertainment reporter (Daily Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Magazine, CREEM), and authorized biographer for pop culture icons from the Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney to MC Hammer.

