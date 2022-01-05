Keep your New Year’s resolutions intact with Dry January cocktails from Chicago’s Top Restaurants:

Nobu Restaurant: Experience traditional Japanese fine dining while sipping on delicious zero-proof cocktails this Dry January, both being great additions to various fish selections. Sip on the Yuzu Strawberry Calpico made with strawberry calpico, yuzu, lime and mint offering unique refreshment with every sip. Those looking for a little spice, try the Spicy Lemonade with lemon, ferrarelle sparkling, honey syrup, demerara and serrano.

Gemini: Located in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, this American bistro offers a variety of zero-proof cocktails. Available during brunch and dinner service, diners can sip on the “FGK” featuring cranberry, mint, lime, soda, and housemade ginger syrup. Gemini also offers the “Danny-O” featuring 5-alive, ginger ale, and club soda.

Robert Et Fils: At this tiny-French dining restaurant in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood, Beverage Director David Mor is taking the idea of “beverage pairing” one step further, by offering a spirit-free beverage pairing that guests can add-on to their experience in addition to their wine/cocktail pairing. These cocktails are also available a la carte.

The Dearborn: Located in Chicago’s Loop neighborhood, Executive Chef Aaron Cuschieri taps into his passion for seasonal ingredients, farmers markets and contemporary culinary techniques to create dishes that lean towards the Midwest as well as those with a more global influence. Beverage director, Sarah Clark, is offering diners the chance to enjoy a specialized “all of the fun and none of the booze” beverages to pair perfectly with menu items. Now on the menu, guests can sip on the Don’t Page Me featuring pineapple, sage, lime, club soda. Also available, diners can enjoy the “Spill The Tea” featuring ginger tea, hibiscus tea, peach nectar, and lemon. Or sip on the Windmill Original & Seasonal Ginger Brew featuring fresh ginger root from Geneva, IL.

Andros Taverna: In the heart of Logan Square, Andros Taverna is a contemporary Greek restaurant from Chef Doug Psaltis serving sophisticated Mediterranean food cooked from the soul. Andros serves up two perfect cocktails guaranteed to maintain Dry January resolutions. Andros’ Cucumber & Soda comes packed with Seedlip Spice, Cucumber, Lime, Simple and Tonic. The Grove & Tonic boasts Seedlip Grove, Cardamom, Lemon-grass, Tonic and Nile Coriander. All of Andros’ drinks are made to pair with Chicago’s best Greek soul food.

Rose Mary: Rose Mary is located in the historic Fulton Market district of Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood and the restaurant is inspired by Chef Joe Flamm’s Italian heritage and the bold, bright flavors of Croatian cuisine. Rose Mary’s non-alcoholic cocktails are crafted to embody what Chef Flamm coined, “Adriatic drinking food.” Rose Mary’s Thorn Free is a tasty sipper with Seedlip Garden, Seasonal Fruits, Rosemary, Lime, Salt and Tonic. The Zenzero offers SEedlip Grove, Wildflower Honey, Grapefruit, Lemon and Ginger Beer.

BLVD Steakhouse: Sunset Blvd was known as a playground for the stars, and BLVD Steakhouse in Chicago’s West Loop is a playground for you in 2022. Celebrate Dry January with select BLVD offerings like The Champion with Seedlip Grove, Pear, Ginger, Lime and Egg White, or try The Hyacinth with Seedlip Garden, Green Cardamom, Grapefruit, Cucumber Basil and Aquafaba. Make reservations now by visiting www.blvdchicago.com.

PROXI: A Bib Gourmand Award recipient, PROXI in Chicago’s West Loop offers up five different drinks to keep Dry January resolutions alive in 2022. PROXI’s Argyle Socks blends Black Currant, Mint, Lime and Tonic and the Flower Boy features Lychee, Ginger and Lemon. PROXI also offers no-ABV drinks like the Athletic Brewing Co.’s Upside Dawn (Golden Ale), Chicago’s Lagunitas Hop Water with Hoppy Refresher and Topo Chico fresh from Mexico.

Pigtail: Pigtail, the first speakeasy-style concept from José Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup, serves up two different non-alcoholic cocktails at the speakeasy. Ticket to Nowhere comes with Seedlip Garden, Ginger, Vanilla, Lime, Grapefruit, Thai Chili, Thai Basil, Cilantro and Mint and Pigtail’s La Placita (frozen with LN2) comes with Seedlip Spice 94, Pineapple, Roasted Coconut Cream, Citrus, Cinnamon, Vanilla and Nutmeg. Pigtail is located in the lower level of Jaleo Chicago in River North and is the perfect start to the evening or end cap on your night in the city.

Boleo: Boleo brings the dramatic flavors of South America to the best rooftop in the Loop for Chicagoans to enjoy year-round. This Dry January enjoy three non-alcoholic cocktails from the 15th floor of the Kimpton Gray Hotel including Chicha Morada made with Purple Corn, Apples, Pears, Pineapple, Cloves, Cinnamon and Lime, Behind the Clouds featuring Pina and Cilantro Shrub, Topo Chico or the Lasalle Arnold Palmer created with Blueberry Green Tea Lemonade. Savor the delicious Peruvian and Argentinian inspired non-alcoholic cocktails under the glass retractable roof and watch the night sky come alive while listening to the sultry beats spun by resident DJs all year round.