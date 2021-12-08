Cocktails at Home: Cosmos You Need for a SATC Viewing Party

What better way to celebrate the Sex and the City revival, than with a chic viewing party even Carrie would approve of. So grab your best girlfriends, favorite Manolos, and one of these fantastic cosmos, and enjoy!
ORIGINAL COSMOPOLITAN
INGREDIENTS:
1 oz. Cointreau
2 oz. Vodka VODKA
1 oz Cranberry Juice
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
METHOD:
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into a coupe or rocks glass. Garnish with an orange twist.
INGREDIENTS:
1.5 oz. Ketel One Oranje® Flavored Vodka
0.5 oz. pomegranate juice
splash of fresh lemon sour
3 orange slices
METHOD:
Muddle orange slices, pomegranate juice, and fresh lemon sour in a mixing glass. Add Ketel One Oranje and shake with ice. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an orange twist or fresh orange slices.
INGREDIENTS:
1.5 oz. Ketel One Citroen® Flavored Vodka
0.75 oz. cranberry juice
0.75 oz. fresh lime juice
0.25 oz. simple syrup
METHOD:
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Shake with ice and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
INGREDIENTS:
1.5 oz Ketel One Family Made Vodka
.5 oz Sakura Cherry Blossom Vermouth
.5 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
.5 oz Lime juice
.25 oz Simple syrup
METHOD:
Combine ingredients in a shaker over ice.
Strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Garnish with a mini white rose and serve.
WINTER WHITE COSMO
INGREDIENTS:
.75 oz Cointreau
.1 oz Vodka
.25 oz White Cranberry Juice
.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
METHOD:
Combine ingredients in a shaker over ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with cranberries.
Belvedere Cosmopolitan
INGREDIENTS:
1.5 oz Belvedere
.75 oz lime juice
.5 oz honey or (.75 oz simple)
.25 oz cranberry juice
4-5 mint leaves
METHOD:
Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add mint leaves by slapping in the palm of your hand and drop into the shaker. Shake with ice, strain into a cocktail shaker, and garnish with a lime wheel.
Cheers!