Cocktails at Home: Cosmos You Need for a SATC Viewing Party

What better way to celebrate the Sex and the City revival, than with a chic viewing party even Carrie would approve of. So grab your best girlfriends, favorite Manolos, and one of these fantastic cosmos, and enjoy!

ORIGINAL COSMOPOLITAN

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz. Cointreau 2 oz. Vodka VODKA 1 oz Cranberry Juice 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

METHOD:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into a coupe or rocks glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

ORANJE COSMOPOLITAN

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz. Ketel One Oranje® Flavored Vodka

0.5 oz. pomegranate juice

splash of fresh lemon sour

3 orange slices

METHOD:

Muddle orange slices, pomegranate juice, and fresh lemon sour in a mixing glass. Add Ketel One Oranje and shake with ice. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an orange twist or fresh orange slices.

CITROEN COSMOPOLITAN

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz. Ketel One Citroen® Flavored Vodka

0.75 oz. cranberry juice

0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

0.25 oz. simple syrup

METHOD:

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Shake with ice and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

NUE COSMO

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Ketel One Family Made Vodka

.5 oz Sakura Cherry Blossom Vermouth

.5 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

.5 oz Lime juice

.25 oz Simple syrup

METHOD:

Combine ingredients in a shaker over ice.

Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Garnish with a mini white rose and serve.

WINTER WHITE COSMO

INGREDIENTS:

.75 oz Cointreau

.1 oz Vodka

.25 oz White Cranberry Juice

.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

METHOD:

Combine ingredients in a shaker over ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with cranberries.

Belvedere Cosmopolitan

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Belvedere

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz honey or (.75 oz simple)

.25 oz cranberry juice

4-5 mint leaves

METHOD:

Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add mint leaves by slapping in the palm of your hand and drop into the shaker. Shake with ice, strain into a cocktail shaker, and garnish with a lime wheel.

Cheers!