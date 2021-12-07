The Ultimate NYE Experiences in NYC

If you are looking for the ultimate New Year’s Eve experiences in New York City, look no further. We have rounded up the best of the best venues to bring in 2022:

The Times Square EDITION

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square Edition. The extravegant package includes:

Welcome Drinks and Canapes 5-hour Open Bar, curated wine and cocktail list 5 course tasting menu curated by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser with premium wine pairing curated by 2021 Esquire’s Beverage Director of the Year Amy Racine Live music entertainment VIP access to live viewing of the Ball Drop in Times Square After party at 701West, including 2-hour Open Bar from 12am-2am The Price: $3,000 per person (excluding tax + gratuity). Bookable online here



The Skylark

Celebrate 2022 with a direct view of the Times Square Ball Drop views from both indoors and outdoors at The Skylark. Located on the 30th floor, this chic spot will offer unobstructed views, a premium open bar, “Dinner by the Bite”, dessert bites, and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are available at Resy. $525-$675

JIMMY

Trendy hotspot JIMMY on the 18th floor of ModernHaus SoHo has everything you would want in a grand New Year’s Eve event; a Gala Masquerade Celebration, Premium open bar, passed Canapés, glowing pool deck, cozy indoor fireplace, and stunning city views, perfect for a champagne toast at midnight. If you want to continue the party after midnight, a cash bar is available from 1 am-2 am. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. (Single Admission, $250 and Tables, $600-$4,500)

MANDARIN ORIENTAL

The Mandarin Oriental is once again celebrating New Year’s Eve with the most incredible views of the city from the MO Lounge. Enjoy a string trio, light canapés from caviar to wagyu beef, and a celebratory toast with Cristal champagne overlooking from 9 pm- 1 am. $495 per person.

For those wanting a truly unique New Year’s Eve experience, Nobu 57 will be serving a one-of-a-kind omakase experience. Decadent dishes include Nori Taco with Caviar, Toro Truffle Tamari, Seabass with Kabocha Puree, White Truffle and Cripsy Gobo and A5 Wagyu Ishiyaki with Wasabi. Call to reserve, $225 per person.