A Look Inside Trevor Noah's NYC Penthouse
A Look Inside Trevor Noah’s NYC Penthouse





Want to take a peek inside one of the world’s most eligible bachelors Manhattan penthouse? Trevor Noah has just listed his gorgeous home for $12.995 million. Located in Hell’s Kitchen, the three-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot duplex apartment has unobstructed Hudson River views and has been remodeled since Trevor bought it in 2017, while keeping the historic ambiance of the Art Deco-era New York Telephone Building.

 

 

The building was originally designed in the 1920s by Ralph Thomas Walker, who was recognized in 1957 by The New York Times as the “Architect of the Century”. in 2014 the building was converted to apartments by CetraRuddy and design work by Jarvis Studio and renamed Stella Tower (named after Mr. Walker’s late wife).

 

Photos courtesy of Compass

 

The lobby is one of the highlights of the building, as well as being located near New York City landmarks like Hudson Yards, Lincoln Center and Central Park.

 

 

Spanning the 17th and 18th floors, Trevor’s apartment design-focused apartment features a dramatic floating staircase, floor-to-ceiling windows and 15’ ceilings. Trevor left no detail unturned with a home theater, marble fireplace, French-oak flooring, dramatic archways, black-granite wet bar, custom built-ins, suede leather upholstery, sophisticated lighting, chef’s kitchen with two dishwashers, and a 1,000-square foot terrace with a heated plunge pool and built-in sound system.

 

 

The bedroom is a quiet sanctuary, with hand-rubbed Cortina leather accents, a black Fior di Bosco marble powder room with hand-applied Callidus Guild plaster walls, and  stunning city views.

The penthouse is listed by Nick Gavin from Compass.

Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

