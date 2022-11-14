Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Three Wise Men From Mount Cinnamon Resort
Cocktails at Home: Three Wise Men From Mount Cinnamon Resort
Cocktails at Home: Three Wise Men From Mount Cinnamon Resort

by

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Located on a picturesque hillside atop Grand Anse Beach in Grenada, eco-luxury boutique resort Mount Cinnamon Resort  is made up of 37 luxury villas and suites, each with their own veranda of sweeping views of lush natural beauty. The resort was ranked as one of the Top 40 resorts in the Caribbean Islands from the 2022 Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards, and guests luxuriate in beachside dining, spa treatments and plenty of Caribbean activities.  If you can’t make it to Mount Cinnamon Resort, bring the island vibes to you with the specialty Three Wise Men rum cocktail.

Mount Cinnamon Resort’s Three Wise Men Cocktail

Ingredients:

*2 oz Sorrel Rum

*1 ½ oz Lime Juice

*1 ½ oz Spice Infused Syrup

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in shaker with ice and shake.Strain shaken ingredients and pour in an ice filled Poco Grande glass. Garnish with dehydrated lime wheel, cinnamon stick, bougainvillea flower and mint sprig.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

