Cocktails at Home: Three Wise Men From Mount Cinnamon Resort

Located on a picturesque hillside atop Grand Anse Beach in Grenada, eco-luxury boutique resort Mount Cinnamon Resort is made up of 37 luxury villas and suites, each with their own veranda of sweeping views of lush natural beauty. The resort was ranked as one of the Top 40 resorts in the Caribbean Islands from the 2022 Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards, and guests luxuriate in beachside dining, spa treatments and plenty of Caribbean activities. If you can’t make it to Mount Cinnamon Resort, bring the island vibes to you with the specialty Three Wise Men rum cocktail.

Mount Cinnamon Resort’s Three Wise Men Cocktail

Ingredients:

*2 oz Sorrel Rum

*1 ½ oz Lime Juice

*1 ½ oz Spice Infused Syrup

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in shaker with ice and shake.Strain shaken ingredients and pour in an ice filled Poco Grande glass. Garnish with dehydrated lime wheel, cinnamon stick, bougainvillea flower and mint sprig.