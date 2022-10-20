Cocktails at Home: Grand Marnier Edition

Grand Marnier is bringing a taste of France to New York City for a two-day event to explore Grand Encounter – an immersive experience that will transport you to France’s famed Cognac Region to learn about Grand Marnier’s rich history and heritage. Learn about the heritage blend of cognac and orange that makes up Grand Marnier, and enjoy cocktails that demonstrate the unique versatility of the liquid. If you are not in NYC or can’t make the Grand Encouter expererience, here are a few cocktails to make at home:
- 1.5oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
- 4 Lemon wedges
- 6-8 mint leaves
Grand Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 1 part Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge
- 1 part Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon
- 3 dashes of aromatic bitters
- Large ice cube
Method:
First, combine aromatic bitters, Grand Marnier®, and, finally, whiskey in an old-fashioned glass. Add a large ice cube and stir until cold and well incorporated. Garnish the surface of the liquid with an orange twist, expressing oils over the glass rim.
Grand 75
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts of Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
- 0.75 parts of Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1 bar spoon of Simple Syrup
- 2 parts Lallier Champagne
- Garnish: Orange Twirl
Method:
Combine Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into a chilled flute or coupe glass. Top with dry French champagne. Garnish with an orange twirl.