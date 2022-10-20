Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Grand Marnier Edition
Cocktails at Home: Grand Marnier Edition
Cocktails at Home: Grand Marnier Edition

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 Grand Marnier is bringing a taste of France to New York City for a two-day event to explore Grand Encounter – an immersive experience that will transport you to France’s famed Cognac Region to learn about Grand Marnier’s rich history and heritage. Learn about the heritage blend of cognac and orange that makes up Grand Marnier, and enjoy cocktails that demonstrate the unique versatility of the liquid.  If you are not in NYC or can’t make the Grand Encouter expererience, here are a few cocktails to make at home:

Grand Smash

Ingredients:
  • 1.5oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
  • 4 Lemon wedges
  • 6-8 mint leaves
Method:
Muddle the lemons and mint in a shaker. Shake vigorously with ice. Pour over ice and enjoy!

Grand Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge
  • 1 part Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon
  • 3 dashes of aromatic bitters
  • Large ice cube

Method:

First, combine aromatic bitters, Grand Marnier®, and, finally, whiskey in an old-fashioned glass. Add a large ice cube and stir until cold and well incorporated. Garnish the surface of the liquid with an orange twist, expressing oils over the glass rim.

 

Grand 75

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts of Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
  • 0.75 parts of Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1 bar spoon of Simple Syrup
  • 2 parts Lallier Champagne
  • Garnish: Orange Twirl

 

Method:

Combine Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into a chilled flute or coupe glass. Top with dry French champagne. Garnish with an orange twirl.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

