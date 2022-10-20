Cocktails at Home: Grand Marnier Edition

Grand Marnier is bringing a taste of France to New York City for a two-day event to explore Grand Encounter – an immersive experience that will transport you to France’s famed Cognac Region to learn about Grand Marnier’s rich history and heritage. Learn about the heritage blend of cognac and orange that makes up Grand Marnier, and enjoy cocktails that demonstrate the unique versatility of the liquid. If you are not in NYC or can’t make the Grand Encouter expererience, here are a few cocktails to make at home: