All-Inclusive Luxury Beachfront Resort In Cancun Has Rafa Nadal Tennis Center

The Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa is a sprawling complex offering 674 guest rooms and suites. Opened since 2018, the resort is a 45-minute commute from the Cancun International Airport. It is so expansive that while it is possible to walk everywhere on the property, golf carts and electric water taxis shuttle guests quietly around the resort on a canal that winds its way throughout the property.

Managed by Palladium Hotel Group, which is based in Spain, the resort offers a number of all-inclusive hotel options on the same property, including Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts (for guests of all ages), TRS Coral Hotel (adults only) and the Family Selection at Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, which caters to families traveling with children. Family Selection and TRS Coral are considered luxury hotels as they offer additional amenities for their guests. The price point to stay at these two specialty hotels is higher than it is for those staying at the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts for this reason.

Family Selection Hotels & Resorts and TRS Coral Hotel rooms are located a short walk to the beach, swimming pools and spa. The Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa is, of course, walkable to the beach and spa, but will require you to take a shuttle if you want to get around the property quickly. All guest rooms and suites at the resort are expansive and well-appointed with deep soaking whirlpool tubs, large walk-in showers, terraces and complimentary mini bars.

Family Selection and TRS Coral Hotel

The Family Selection and TRS Coral Hotel are the best options for those seeking a higher level of personalized service, amenities and attention.

The Family Selection at Grand Palladium at Costa Mujeres Resort and Spa features 172 suites (some of which are duplexes) that can accommodate up to four guests. Suites are large and range from 62 square meters to 98 square meters. All are equipped with two full bathrooms while some feature a swim-up pool or a Jacuzzi on a private terrace. Each suite is stocked with goodies that caters to the younger guests, including complimentary water shirts, back packs and toys with bathrooms stocked with toothbrushes and bath products made especially for children.

Family Selection has a large swimming pool with pool toys for the children to enjoy and a restaurant that caters to children with kid-friendly food options, a candy bar and a play area with video games. There is even a milk and cookie bedtime service provided.

There are also amenities for the adults in the family, such as access to the expansive Spa which has an extensive hydrotherapy facility that is not to be missed. Adults also have access to the all of the restaurants and bars at the resort including the adults-only TRS Coral Hotel, which is adjacent to Family Selection. While the adults are busy being pampered at the spa or enjoying a meal or a cocktail, their children can attend one of three different programs with activities tailored depending on the age of the child. There is a nursery program for children ages one to four and a dedicated space with video games, a playground with swings and trampoline and craft workshops for children who are between four and twelve years of age. The Junior Club caters to the teen-aged guests with games and activities that are age appropriate.

TRS Coral Hotel is reserved exclusively for adults seeking romantic retreats or groups of friends looking for an entertaining getaway. A short walk to the beach, the all-suite hotel offers an ultra-modern aesthetic. Each of the hotel’s guest suites includes a spacious private balcony or furnished terrace, hydro-massage bathtubs, and views of the sea or garden and butler service. Several suites have direct access to a swim-up pool and some feature a Jacuzzi on a private terrace. The TRS Coral Hotel also has its own adult-only swimming pool. Suites are large and range from 66 square meters to over 130 square meters in size.

The Rafa Nadal Tennis Center

The Rafa Nadal Tennis Center is a world-class tennis academy that offers an exclusive training program built upon Rafael Nadal’s personal values relative to technical, strategic, physical, and mental training. Here, guests of all ages and levels have world-class instruction with professional tennis coaches through a variety of programs. There are several tennis professionals on staff, including Alex Praderas, the Director.

The facility features eight tennis courts, including three that are all-weather as they are under a roof. All courts feature the same red clay as seen at Roland-Garros in Paris where the French Open is played. It is a playing surface favored by Nadal for a reason—he has won a record 14 French Open titles to date.

Guests of the TRS Coral Hotel, Family Selection at Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa are eligible to book complimentary court time daily during their stay. The tennis center also features a museum where trophies and other memorabilia owned by Nadal are displayed. There is also a café, a retail shop, a soccer field, paddle tennis court and a fitness center.

Wellness, Spa and Fitness

The Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness is a full-service spa located in a 4,740 square meter sized facility. Guests can book facial and body treatments or use the extensive hydrotherapy facility. Here, there are hot whirlpools and a cold plunge pool, an eucalyptus-infused steam room, sauna, and a swimming pool sized water circuit equipped with individual stations with jets that massage different parts of your body.

Perhaps the most unique amenities of the spa are its Himalayan Salt Room with its walls lined with back-lit bricks made of salt and the “Snow Cabin”, a small room with actual snow on its floor and walls. There is a fee to use the spa, the amount of which depends on which hotel you are staying at on the property. The fitness center has a large variety of cardiovascular and weight training equipment and is available on a complimentary basis for all guests.

Food and Entertainment

Guests do not need to leave the property to seek food or entertainment, as there are plenty of options located throughout the resort.

There are many restaurants located throughout the all-inclusive property (including one that exclusive for guests staying at Family Selection). There is a wide range of full-service specialty restaurants that offer a variety of cuisines including Mexican, Italian Mediterranean, Thai, Japanese and Indian. There’s an Argentinean steakhouse and a French bistro at the resort and two international buffet restaurants that offer breakfast, lunch and dinner with staffed stations where different dishes are made-to-order.

There are many bars and cocktail lounges found throughout the property including a rooftop pool, several swim-up bars and a sports bar that never closes. There is also a specialty coffee house with pastries, sandwiches and made-to-order coffee drinks and a juice bar at the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness.

A wide range of evening entertainment options are found throughout the resort. Perhaps one of the most unique options at the resort, was found on a recent Saturday night at the TRS Coral Hotel. Adjacent to the lobby on an outdoor patio, there was a “Silent Party” that featured three different DJs who were simultaneously playing three genres of music. Guests dance while wearing head sets. Guests can adjust the volume of their headset and also switch their channel to listen to the DJ playing the music they prefer. Each DJ was assigned either red, blue or green, with the guests’ headsets lighting up to match the DJ they have selected.

On Thursdays through Saturdays, the Chic Cabaret & Restaurant features professional dancers and singers who entertain guests while they dine on a multi-course meal while seated in cozy banquettes. Reservations are required and a guest fee will be applied for those attending Chic Cabaret & Restaurant.

Palladium Hotel Group and its New Alliance with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel company that is currently located in six countries with forty hotels in Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Italy and Brazil. Its brands include BLESS Collection Hotels, Only YOU Hotels, TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Boutique Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel and three Hard Rock Hotels under franchise license in Spain.

The Palladium Hotel Group recently formed a commercial alliance with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in which more than 6,500 rooms from Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels brands managed by Palladium Hotel Group are now part of Wyndham’s Registry Collection.

“This commercial alliance will make us stronger in the U.S. market,” says Jesús Sobrino, Chief Executive Officer of Palladium Hotel Group. “Wyndham is one of the largest hotel companies in the world. Palladium Hotel Group is able to jump into the growth of their Registry Collection, their luxury brand that matches the values of the TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts brands in our portfolio and increase the strength of our market in the U.S.”

Included in the partnership are 14 all-inclusive TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts located in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Brazil. Wyndham Rewards’ program members, of which there are 94 million worldwide, can now redeem Wyndham Rewards points or book directly to stay at a participating Palladium Hotel Group-managed hotels, including the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa in Cancun.

“The relationship allows us to grow our Registry Collection Brand,” says Lisa Borromeo Checchio, Chief Marketing Officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “We needed this luxury, all-inclusive product. It was something that our Wyndham Rewards members were asking for and when we look at the places where they want to go, it is a perfect match. It really allows and affords us with the ability to grow our luxury brand and give our members a place where we know they want to stay.”