5 Places to Celebrate Happy Hour in NYC Right Now

What better way to celebrate the reopening of bar seating in NYC than with the return of happy hour? Here are 5 versatile, low key places to grab a drink with your friends right now:

Mister Paradise

This cute East Village cocktail bar will offer a special “Discount Liquor Hour” on Monday – Friday from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. with $9 cocktails, $4 beers, and a burger with bacon-infused American cheese for $9. A bottle of rose is only $35. Both indoor and outdoor seating is available.

Valerie

Beautiful Valerie encompasses the golden era of Manhattan with art-deco-inspired decor, tall ceilings, and a gorgeous bar featuring top-shelf liquors. For happy hour on Monday – Friday from 4-7pm, select cocktails are $11 (Spanish Gin & Tonic, Tito’s Gimlet, Waiting Game and the Sazerac), select house wines are $9 (Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio, Prosecco), and select draft beers are $7 (Gun Hill Pilsner). Oysters are $1 and charcuterie boards are $16.

Leonelli Restaurant & Bar

Nestled inside the historic Evelyn Hotel is the Italian trattoria-inspired Leonelli Restaurant & Bar. From critically acclaimed and Michelin-starred chef Jonathan Benno, the restaurant serves happy hour Tuesday – Saturday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. with $10 cocktails, such as the “La Primavera” (Cucumber Vodka, Dolin Dry Vermouth, Snap Pea Syrup & Celery Bitters) and the “Sorbetto Di Sangue” (Cruzan White Rum, Solerno blood orange, & mandarin juice) as well as beer and wine selections. Appetizers include Cacio E Pepe Croquettes and classic Arancini. Find the full happy hour menu HERE.

Boilermaker

This classic East Village neighborhood bar is now offering happy hour from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Enjoy $1 black bean maple and pad thai wings along with $8 Moscow Mules and Old Fashioneds, and a $12 beer and burger deal.

Yoon Haeundae Galbi

For midtown drink seekers, Yoon, located on 36th street, is a KBBQ destination now offering drink specials to quench one’s thirst and get their palates ready for a savory meal. On Monday – Friday from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., draft beers are $5 – $8, house wines are $10 – $12, and select cocktails, such as the ‘‘From Yoon with Love” (Soju, Grapefruit & Sparkling Limonata) and “Yuzu Spritz” (Prosecco, Yuzu Honey, Lime) are $10.