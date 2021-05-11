Pursuitist
5 Places to Celebrate Happy Hour in NYC Right Now
5 Places to Celebrate Happy Hour in NYC Right Now

by

Kimberly Fisher

What better way to celebrate the reopening of bar seating in NYC than with the return of happy hour? Here are 5 versatile, low key places to grab a drink with your friends right now:

Mister Paradise

This cute East Village cocktail bar will offer a special “Discount Liquor Hour” on Monday – Friday from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. with $9 cocktails, $4 beers, and a burger with bacon-infused American cheese for $9. A bottle of rose is only $35. Both indoor and outdoor seating is available. 

Valerie

Beautiful Valerie encompasses the golden era of Manhattan with art-deco-inspired decor, tall ceilings, and a gorgeous bar featuring top-shelf liquors.  For happy hour on Monday – Friday from 4-7pm, select cocktails are $11 (Spanish Gin & Tonic, Tito’s Gimlet, Waiting Game and the Sazerac), select house wines are $9 (Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio, Prosecco), and select draft beers are $7 (Gun Hill Pilsner). Oysters are $1 and charcuterie boards are $16.

Leonelli Restaurant & Bar

Nestled inside the historic Evelyn Hotel is the Italian trattoria-inspired Leonelli Restaurant & Bar. From critically acclaimed and Michelin-starred chef Jonathan Benno, the restaurant serves happy hour Tuesday – Saturday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. with $10 cocktails, such as the “La Primavera” (Cucumber Vodka, Dolin Dry Vermouth, Snap Pea Syrup & Celery Bitters) and the “Sorbetto Di Sangue” (Cruzan White Rum, Solerno blood orange, & mandarin juice) as well as beer and wine selections.  Appetizers include Cacio E Pepe Croquettes and classic Arancini. Find the full happy hour menu HERE

Boilermaker

This classic East Village neighborhood bar is now offering happy hour from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Enjoy $1 black bean maple and pad thai wings along with $8 Moscow Mules and Old Fashioneds, and a $12 beer and burger deal. 

Yoon Haeundae Galbi

For midtown drink seekers, Yoon, located on 36th street, is a KBBQ destination now offering drink specials to quench one’s thirst and get their palates ready for a savory meal. On Monday – Friday from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., draft beers are $5 – $8, house wines are $10 – $12, and select cocktails, such as the ‘‘From Yoon with Love” (Soju, Grapefruit & Sparkling Limonata) and “Yuzu Spritz” (Prosecco, Yuzu Honey, Lime) are $10. 

