Turbo-charged Infiniti Q50 Signature
Turbo-charged Infiniti Q50 Signature

by

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for…

The newest addition to the Infiniti Q50 line isn’t your typical dad sedan. Unless your dad is a regular on top movers-and-shakers lists.

We can’t wait to get our hands on the sharp new Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition, a limited production four-door sedan featuring a sophisticated Saddle Brown leather interior, exclusive exterior features, and a powerful 300-horsepower, twin-turbo V6 in rear- or all-wheel drive.

Highlights for the Q50 Signature Edition are polished 19-inch sport aluminum-alloy wheels, sport seats, and a dark chrome grille. Available in Dynamic Sunstone Red, Grand Blue, Majestic White, or Midnight Black, the Signature Edition is priced at $48,200 MSRP for a rear-wheel-drive model, or $50,200 MSRP with INFINITI’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

All Signature Edition models are powered by an award-winning twin-turbo VR-series 3.0-liter V-6 that makes 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired to an advanced seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode.



“The 2021 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition is fueled by passionate drivers looking for something as distinctive as they are,” said INFINITI Americas Group Vice President Jeff Pope. “Its exclusive interior and striking exterior shades complement the Q50’s daring attitude and exceptional twin-turbo V-6 under its hood.”

The Q50 Signature Edition incorporates standard features found on the Q50 Sensory, a previously released new grade for 2021. Those include Black Open Pore wood interior trim, Advanced Climate Control with Plasmacluster air purifier, Bose Performance Series audio with 16 speakers and Centerpoint simulated sound, navigation with lane guidance, and INFINITI InTouch with dual, high-definition touchscreens.

For 2021, the Infiniti Q50 is also available in four other well-equipped grade levels, including Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and the Red Sport 400, the latter of which is a Pursuitist favorite, powered by a twin-turbo VR-series 3.0-liter V-6 that produces 400 horsepower.

For customers interested in a virtual shopping experience, Infiniti Now is a 1-on-1 digital shopping tool. It can help with everything from browsing the Infiniti line-up to scheduling a test drive, getting financing in order, and purchasing without having to visit a dealership.

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess

