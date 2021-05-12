Cocktails at Home: Frankly Berry Cosmopolitan

With the “Summer of the Cosmopolitan,” right around the corner, now is the time to perfect your go-to recipe. This chic cocktail a la Carrie Bradshaw is made with Frankly Organic Vodka, making this fruity version a healthy alternative. Inspired by a wellness shot, Frankly is 100% organic and boasts functional ingredients like adaptogenic maca, anti-inflammatory turmeric, and soothing ginger roots.
Frankly Berry Cosmopolitan
2 oz Frankly Organic Strawberry Vodka
1/2 oz Cointreau
1/2 oz fresh-squeezed lemon juice
1/2 oz simple syrup
Lemon twist
Instructions: Combine all liquid in a shaker. Fill with ice. Shake. Pour and garnish with a lemon twist.