Cocktails at Home: Frankly Berry Cosmopolitan
Cocktails at Home: Frankly Berry Cosmopolitan

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor.

With the “Summer of the Cosmopolitan,” right around the corner, now is the time to perfect your go-to recipe. This chic cocktail a la Carrie Bradshaw is made with Frankly Organic Vodka, making this fruity version a healthy alternative. Inspired by a wellness shot, Frankly is 100% organic and boasts functional ingredients like adaptogenic maca, anti-inflammatory turmeric, and soothing ginger roots.

Frankly Berry Cosmopolitan

2 oz Frankly Organic Strawberry Vodka

1/2 oz Cointreau

1/2 oz fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

Lemon twist

Instructions: Combine all liquid in a shaker. Fill with ice. Shake. Pour and garnish with a lemon twist.


Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
