Cocktails at Home: Frankly Berry Cosmopolitan

With the “Summer of the Cosmopolitan,” right around the corner, now is the time to perfect your go-to recipe. This chic cocktail a la Carrie Bradshaw is made with Frankly Organic Vodka, making this fruity version a healthy alternative. Inspired by a wellness shot, Frankly is 100% organic and boasts functional ingredients like adaptogenic maca, anti-inflammatory turmeric, and soothing ginger roots.

Frankly Berry Cosmopolitan

2 oz Frankly Organic Strawberry Vodka

1/2 oz Cointreau

1/2 oz fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

Lemon twist

Instructions: Combine all liquid in a shaker. Fill with ice. Shake. Pour and garnish with a lemon twist.



