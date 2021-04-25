Cocktails at Home: The Summer of The Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan Day is May 7th, and we have several fun recipes to make you the star of your next gathering.

ELECTRO COSMO

INGREDIENTS:



.75 oz. Cointreau

2 oz. Vodka infused with Butterfly Pea Flower

.75 Fresh Lime Juice

.25 Fresh Cranberry Juice .75 oz. Cointreau2 oz. Vodka infused with Butterfly Pea Flower.75 Fresh Lime Juice.25 Fresh Cranberry Juice METHOD:

Add all ingredients to a shaker. Add ice to the shaker. Fine strain into coupe or martini glass and garnish with orange peel. To infuse vodka: Add a scoop of dried butterfly pea flower.

INGREDIENTS:



.75 oz.

2 oz. Vodka

.75 Fresh Lime Juice

10 Fresh Blueberries .75 oz. Cointreau 2 oz. Vodka.75 Fresh Lime Juice10 Fresh Blueberries METHOD: Add Cointreau and blueberries into tin and muddle. Add remaining ingredients and ice to the shaker. Shake. Fine strain into coupe or martini glass and garnish with speared blueberry.

ORANJE COSMOPOLITAN INGREDIENTS:



1.5 oz.

0.5 oz. pomegranate juice

splash of fresh lemon sour

3 orange slices 1.5 oz. Ketel One Oranje® Flavored Vodka0.5 oz. pomegranate juicesplash of fresh lemon sour3 orange slices METHOD: Muddle orange slices, pomegranate juice, and fresh lemon sour in a mixing glass. Add Ketel One Oranje and shake with ice. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an orange twist or fresh orange slices. See Also Cocktails at Home: Tanteo Tequila Spicy Ginger Margarita