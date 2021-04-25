Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: The Summer of The Cosmopolitan
Cocktails at Home: The Summer of The Cosmopolitan

Grub Street recently called the Cosmopolitan the drink of summer 2021 and we are all for it.
Cosmopolitan Day is May 7th, and we have several fun recipes to make you the star of your next gathering.
ELECTRO COSMO 
INGREDIENTS:

.75 oz. Cointreau
2 oz. Vodka infused with Butterfly Pea Flower
.75 Fresh Lime Juice
.25 Fresh Cranberry Juice

METHOD:

Add all ingredients to a shaker.  Add ice to the shaker. Fine strain into coupe or martini glass and garnish with orange peel. To infuse vodka: Add a scoop of dried butterfly pea flower.
INGREDIENTS:

.75 oz. Cointreau
2 oz. Vodka
.75 Fresh Lime Juice
10 Fresh Blueberries

METHOD:

Add Cointreau and blueberries into tin and muddle.  Add remaining ingredients and ice to the shaker. Shake. Fine strain into coupe or martini glass and garnish with speared blueberry.
 
INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz. Ketel One Oranje® Flavored Vodka
0.5 oz. pomegranate juice
splash of fresh lemon sour
3 orange slices

METHOD:

Muddle orange slices, pomegranate juice, and fresh lemon sour in a mixing glass. Add Ketel One Oranje and shake with ice. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an orange twist or fresh orange slices.

Cocktails at Home: Tanteo Tequila Spicy Ginger Margarita

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz. Ketel One Citroen® Flavored Vodka
0.75 oz. cranberry juice
0.75 oz. fresh lime juice
0.25 oz. simple syrup

METHOD:

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Shake with ice and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

