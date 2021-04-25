The Ultimate Maine Summer Lobster Experience

For lobster lovers around the world, no place beats Maine for the decadent delight. Southern Maine has been named a top trending destination for summer travelers, with good reason; intricate history, small-town charm, and delicious farm-to-table cuisine. The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC) have partnered to create the ultimate Maine lobster experience. “The Maine Lobster Suite” at The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel in Kennebunkport, ME is situated in a corner room overlooking the Kennebunk River, features over-the-top lobster decor such as lobster paintings from local artists, buoy scones, custom-built lobster trap rocking chairs, and more.

“Many Maine visitors don’t realize that peak lobster season runs from roughly June to October here in Maine, so we wanted to create something special to celebrate the sweetest, most sustainable lobster all season long at the first-ever Maine Lobster Suite,” said Marianne LaCroix, Executive Director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. “As the state begins to welcome tourists, we’re excited to treat select guests to lobster deliveries after their stay at The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and we hope they’ll learn a little more about our historic industry throughout their time in Maine.”