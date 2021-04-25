Pursuitist
Now Reading
The Ultimate Maine Summer Lobster Experience
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
The Ultimate Maine Summer Lobster Experience
Cocktails at Home: The Summer of The Cosmopolitan
Bergdorf Goodman Opens Outdoor Cafe
What to expect from Luxury Fashion in 2021
Cocktails at Home: Silver English Rose
Why are There So Many Casinos in Oklahoma?
7 Celebrity Season Ticket Holders at California Sports Teams
Arte Surfside Lists $38 Million Combo Penthouse
Cocktails at Home: Banana Peel Old Fashioned
Cocktails at Home: The Siren from The Ritz- Carlton Sarasota
Cocktails at Home: Earth Day Edition
Louis Vuitton Foosball Tables
Louis Vuitton $87,000 Foosball Table

The Ultimate Maine Summer Lobster Experience

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

For lobster lovers around the world, no place beats Maine for the decadent delight. Southern Maine has been named a top trending destination for summer travelers, with good reason; intricate history, small-town charm, and delicious farm-to-table cuisine.

 

The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC) have partnered to create the ultimate Maine lobster experience.  “The Maine Lobster Suite” at The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel in Kennebunkport, ME is situated in a corner room overlooking the Kennebunk River, features over-the-top lobster decor such as lobster paintings from local artists, buoy scones, custom-built lobster trap rocking chairs, and more.

“Many Maine visitors don’t realize that peak lobster season runs from roughly June to October here in Maine, so we wanted to create something special to celebrate the sweetest, most sustainable lobster all season long at the first-ever Maine Lobster Suite,” said Marianne LaCroix, Executive Director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. “As the state begins to welcome tourists, we’re excited to treat select guests to lobster deliveries after their stay at The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and we hope they’ll learn a little more about our historic industry throughout their time in Maine.”

The “Maine Lobster Experience” package is available from May 26 – October 3, 2021, and includes:

  • Three-night stay in The Maine Lobster Suite at The Boathouse

  • Blue Lobster Chardonnay and cheese board in room upon arrival

  • Waterfront dinner for two at The Boathouse Restaurant

  • Secret “Blue Lobster” menu, curated by The Boathouse’s Chef John Shaw and featuring lobster-centric dishes, available for room service in the Lobster Suite only (additional fees apply, full menu can be found here)

    See Also
    Cocktails At Home: The Mad Men Inspired Smokey Martini

  • Two tickets for the Rugosa Lobster Cruise – a hands-on lobsterman experience

  • Lobster Bake from Cape Porpoise Lobster Co., shipped to you to continue your Maine experience at home

 

All guests who book the stay experience will be entered into a raffle to win a hand-delivered supply of Maine lobster, courtesy of the MLMC. To learn more, visit www.boathouseme.com or call 877-266-1304. For more information on the Suite and the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, visit www.lobsterfrommaine.com/lobstersuite

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top