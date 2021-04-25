The Ultimate Maine Summer Lobster Experience

For lobster lovers around the world, no place beats Maine for the decadent delight. Southern Maine has been named a top trending destination for summer travelers, with good reason; intricate history, small-town charm, and delicious farm-to-table cuisine.
The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC) have partnered to create the ultimate Maine lobster experience. “The Maine Lobster Suite” at The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel in Kennebunkport, ME is situated in a corner room overlooking the Kennebunk River, features over-the-top lobster decor such as lobster paintings from local artists, buoy scones, custom-built lobster trap rocking chairs, and more.
“Many Maine visitors don’t realize that peak lobster season runs from roughly June to October here in Maine, so we wanted to create something special to celebrate the sweetest, most sustainable lobster all season long at the first-ever Maine Lobster Suite,” said Marianne LaCroix, Executive Director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. “As the state begins to welcome tourists, we’re excited to treat select guests to lobster deliveries after their stay at The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and we hope they’ll learn a little more about our historic industry throughout their time in Maine.”
The “Maine Lobster Experience” package is available from May 26 – October 3, 2021, and includes:
Three-night stay in The Maine Lobster Suite at The Boathouse
Blue Lobster Chardonnay and cheese board in room upon arrival
Waterfront dinner for two at The Boathouse Restaurant
Secret “Blue Lobster” menu, curated by The Boathouse’s Chef John Shaw and featuring lobster-centric dishes, available for room service in the Lobster Suite only (additional fees apply, full menu can be found here)
Two tickets for the Rugosa Lobster Cruise – a hands-on lobsterman experience
Lobster Bake from Cape Porpoise Lobster Co., shipped to you to continue your Maine experience at home
All guests who book the stay experience will be entered into a raffle to win a hand-delivered supply of Maine lobster, courtesy of the MLMC. To learn more, visit www.boathouseme.com or call 877-266-1304. For more information on the Suite and the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, visit www.lobsterfrommaine.com/