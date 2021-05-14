Pursuitist
Louis Vuitton Creates Trophy Trunk for Monaco Grand Prix
Louis Vuitton Creates Trophy Trunk for Monaco Grand Prix

Louis Vuitton Creates Trophy Trunk for Monaco Grand Prix

Christopher Parr, is the Editor and Chief Content Creator for…

Louis Vuitton to create the trophy trunk for Monaco’s iconic Grand Prix.

Monaco’s Grand Prix will feature a bespoke Louis Vuitton trophy, which returns in May after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Considered by auto enthusiasts to be the most prestigious F1 race of them all, it is a fitting partnership between two legendary French brands.

Handcrafted in Vuitton’s historic workshops in Asnières, each hand-painted bespoke trophy case features the sporting event’s colors and nationality. For the Monaco Grand Prix, Lous Vuitton’s design highlights the Monaco flag’s color palette and a “V” for victory. The trophy’s design is inspired by the course’s 19 turns that drivers must speed through 78 times, and is backdropped by the classic LV monogram print.

Louis Vuitton also announced a multi-year partnership with the Grand Prix.

“At almost 300 km/h between the rails, it’s the Formula One Grand Prix that all drivers aspire to win one day. Today, we are proud to be associated with the championship and to start writing together a piece of history,” stated Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO.

“The trophy trunk epitomizes ‘Victory travels in Louis Vuitton’ — witnessing the next victories and continuing to carry legends,” he added.

Christopher Parr, is the Editor and Chief Content Creator for Pursuitist, and a contributing writer to USA Today, Business Insider — and the on-air host of Travel Tuesday on Live at 4 CBS. He is an award-winning luxury marketing veteran, writer, a frequent speaker at luxury and interactive marketing conferences and a pioneer in web publishing. USA Today has named him one of the “Top 10 Luxury Travel Bloggers” — and Madison Magazine honored him as one of the “Top 20 Most Influential People in Madison.”

