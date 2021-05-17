Top 5 Reasons To Visit Lyle DC

If you are headed to the nation’s capital, there are plenty of luxury options of where to stay. The newest hotel, Lyle Washington DC in the heart of Dupont Circle, with its embassies, cafes and chic mansions, is a welcome respite for the business travelers and high-end tourists looking for something a bit different in Washington.

As road trips remain popular for many travelers and international travelers begin to consider a visit to the States in the coming year, Lyle is set for a vibrant future. Here are five reasons to visit Lyle Washington DC this summer while it’s still a neighborhood secret. It is sure to give many of the city’s other luxe hotels plenty of competition.

1. Exquisite dining:

Lyle’s, the in-house restaurant, is already a favorite in the neighborhood with a decadent American-focused menu from Chef Nicholas Sharpe that blends comfort food with modern presentation. Locals and guests intermingle in a beautiful space with a glass atrium, soft sofas and banquette seating and a cocktail bar with a lengthy beverage and wine list.

The dinner menu starts with small or large appetizer plates depending on your appetite. The roasted carrots with arugula and pistachio are a luxe way to get your veggies while the coconut ranch on the vegan gem salad with avocado is addictive. The signature chicken noodle soup with green garlic and crème fraiche is a winner, and that’s all before the main event arrives.

A favorite is the king salmon in a soy-ginger glaze served with Calrose rice and bok choy. Another celebrated choice is the fried chicken with hot honey and sunchokes. Don’t skip dessert thanks to classics like the hotel’s famous banana bread or the familiar staple of soft serve ice cream in fun flavors like Tahitian vanilla and pineapple.

Breakfast (and weekend brunch) continues the decadence with such creative menu items like baked eggs with eggplant (very similar to a Turkish menemen), scrambled tofu toast with avocado over sesame bread and the buttermilk waffles with ricotta and strawberry.

2. Incredible bedding:

The king or queen-bedded rooms have a lot to love about them from cushy carpeting, beautifully curvaceous art deco headboards and easy-access power and USB outlets everywhere. But, it’s the Sealy Copper II plush top mattress and a Northern Feather sleep pad that makes a sound slumber here feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. You can wake up refreshed to enjoy bathrooms with excellent water pressure in glass shower stalls with D.S. & Durga toiletries.

3. Neighborhood player:

Known for numerous embassies, a vibrant dining scene, stately mansions and plenty of outdoor walking space, Dupont Circle is one of the city’s more chic addresses. When Lyle opened, it wanted to immediately integrate into the area as a destination for locals to dine and gather. Many days, you’ll see a Lyle-branded cart on the street offering free refreshments or dog treats. It’s a friendly way to give back to its neighbors. Lyle’s sibling hotel, Riggs Washington DC, does this as well with its own cart offering treats to neighbors and passersby in the Penn Quarter.

4. The design:

The building blends so well into the neighborhood that you might just miss it, but once you enter, its Art Deco accents and elegant touches are impressive. A buffed marble floor and museum-quality art pieces (many designed by the hotel’s own creative director) draw visitors into the public spaces, bar and restaurant. This was once an apartment building, which means the layout is more compact, but even the guest room hallways are minimalist with woven tapestries lining the walls.

5. Business traveler friendly amenities

As a boutique hotel, the guest list varies between tourists and business travelers looking for a quiet, yet sophisticated, place to spend time during their visit. On the basement level, there is a mix of gathering spaces from a boardroom-style setup to a conservatory with plush sofas and coffee tables. It’s a great place for remote work, small meetings or social events. A pantry can be stocked for easy-access refreshments. Behind the lobby, there’s another multifunctional room with beautiful wooden table that is great for business travelers. Fast and free wireless Internet, a welcome drink and plentiful power outlets make this a great place to stay productive and relax in DC.