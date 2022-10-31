WhiskyFest Returns to NYC November 3rd

Guests will have the chance to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Australian, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies while learning from the masters themselves.

Notable whiskies attending this year include Ardbeg , Balcones, Bushmills, Compass Box, Glenmorangie , Nikka, Talisker, and Westward