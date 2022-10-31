Pursuitist
WhiskyFest Returns to NYC November 3rd
WhiskyFest Returns to NYC November 3rd
WhiskyFest Returns to NYC November 3rd

WhiskyFest returns to NYC on November 3rd, 2022, presented by Whisky Advocate magazine.
Guests will have the chance to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Australian, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies while learning from the masters themselves.
Notable whiskies attending this year include Ardbeg, Balcones, Bushmills, Compass Box, Glenmorangie, Nikka, Talisker, and Westward.
The event will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis, with VIP entrance at 5:30 pm, Grand tasting from  6:30 PM – 9:30.  pm. General admission tickets are currently available online for $295. VIP tickets are available online for $375. All tickets include a commemorative Glencairn crystal nosing glass, program booklet, gift bag, admission to all seminars on a first come basis, a gourmet buffet throughout the evening, and, of course, hundreds of whiskies to sample.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

