WhiskyFest Returns to NYC November 3rd

Guests will have the chance to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Australian, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies while learning from the masters themselves.

The event will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis, with VIP entrance at 5:30 pm, Grand tasting from 6:30 PM – 9:30. pm. General admission tickets are currently available online for $295 . VIP tickets are available online for $375 . All tickets include a commemorative Glencairn crystal nosing glass, program booklet, gift bag, admission to all seminars on a first come basis, a gourmet buffet throughout the evening, and, of course, hundreds of whiskies to sample.