Experience a Champagne & Caviar Masterclass at The Whitby Hotel

Have you ever wanted to learn more about Caviar, or need something fun to do for your next date night? On Thursday, December 1st, The Whitby Hotel will be hosting a Champagne & Caviar Masterclass. The class will be conducted by a Petrossian brand ambassador, and Roederer who will demonstrate the different types of caviar and Champagne and how to enjoy them best. The seated pairing with Louis Roederer Champagne and Petrossian Royal Daurenki Caviar will start at 6pm, and will conclude with a Q&A. $295 per person.

SCHEDULE:

6pm-6:30pm: Reception with Roederer Collection 243 paired Petrossian Royal Daurenki Caviar with Blinis.

6:30pm-7:30pm: Start of the class with pairings:

Imperial Daurenki

Roederer Brut Nature 2015

Imperial Baika

Roederer Brut Rose 2011

Imperial Ossetra

Roederer Cristal 2014

7:30pm-8pm: The event will conclude with a Q&A.

To book: https://www.firmdalehotels.com/hotels/new-york/the-whitby-hotel/1-dec-champagne-caviar-masterclass/?enable-accessible-stylesheet=true