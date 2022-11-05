Pursuitist
Now Reading
Experience a Champagne & Caviar Masterclass at The Whitby Hotel
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Experience a Champagne & Caviar Masterclass at The Whitby Hotel
Pursuitist Q&A with Christopher Jaycock, General Manager of W Aspen
WhiskyFest Returns to NYC November 3rd
VinFast and the Vingroup: A Sleeping Giant Awakens
A First Look at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Cocktails at Home: Halloween Edition
Little Known Spots to Explore in The Grenadines
Cocktails at Home: Grand Marnier Edition
Cinema’s Most Daring Night of Fashion: Venice Film Festival 2022
Discovering California’s Finest Wines at Hotel Californian’s Monthly Winemaker Dinners
Rolls-Royce Spectre: First Electric Rolls
This 5-Star Hotel in Prague has a Rich History as a 19th Century Bank

Experience a Champagne & Caviar Masterclass at The Whitby Hotel

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Have you ever wanted to learn more about Caviar, or need something fun to do for your next date night? On Thursday, December 1st, The Whitby Hotel will be hosting a Champagne & Caviar Masterclass. The class will be conducted by a Petrossian brand ambassador, and Roederer who will demonstrate the different types of caviar and Champagne and how to enjoy them best. The seated pairing with Louis Roederer Champagne and Petrossian Royal Daurenki Caviar will start at 6pm, and will conclude with a Q&A. $295 per person.

 

SCHEDULE:

6pm-6:30pm: Reception with Roederer Collection 243 paired Petrossian Royal Daurenki Caviar with Blinis.

6:30pm-7:30pm: Start of the class with pairings:

Imperial Daurenki
Roederer Brut Nature 2015

Imperial Baika
Roederer Brut Rose 2011

Imperial Ossetra
Roederer Cristal 2014

See Also
Alicia Keys New World Tour: This Girl Is On Fire

7:30pm-8pm: The event will conclude with a Q&A.

 

To book: https://www.firmdalehotels.com/hotels/new-york/the-whitby-hotel/1-dec-champagne-caviar-masterclass/?enable-accessible-stylesheet=true

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top