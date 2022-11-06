Delamain Cognac is one of the most distinguished cognacs available today. Made exclusively from Grand Champagne eaux-de-vie, the history of the heritage brand dates back to 1625. Here are 5 things to know about Delamain Cognac:

Delamain is made exclusively from Grand Champagne eaux-de-vie.

With five different crus in the cognac region, the most prestigious and exclusive is Grande Champagne. The gentle slope and unique chalky soil (made up of oyster fossil found nowhere else) of the region produce the very best grapes, and Grande Champagne is only 3.2% of the total cognac appellation, but is the most heavily planted with 32,904 acres of vines (15.6% of Cognac’s total vineyard area).

The Delamain name dates back to 1625.

The Delamain name can be traced back to 1625, when Nicolas Delamain relocated to England to escape religious persecution, and became the protege of the Duke of Buckingham and was knighted by Charles I in 1639. He received the Delamain coat of arms, featuring an eagle rising atop a gold shield with three crosses, which are still present on every bottle of cognac.

The minimum age of any Delamain Cognac in a blend is 20 years.

Today Delamain features a range of six different cognacs showcasing the very best of Grande Champagne, all aged a minimum of 20 years. Delamain Cognac Pale & Dry X.O (SRP $130) is aged 20-25 years, Delamain Cognac Vesper (SRP $220) I s aged 30-25 years, Delamain Cognac L’Aigle (SRP $230); Delamain Cognac Le Très Vénéré is aged 50-55 years(SRP $500). All expressions contain no artificial coloring or flavors. Matured in riverbank cellars built in the 17th and 18th centuries 150 yards from the Charente River, the cellars have a perfect hygrometric balance, resulting in a unique brandy.

Delamain Cognac was founded in 1824.

The official founding year of Delamain is 1824, when Anne-Philippe Delamain and his two cousins founded Roullet & Delamain. In 1920, James’ great-grandsons Jaques and Robert purchased Roulet’s shares and became Delamain & Co. The same year, Pale & Dry was launched, defining the Delamain signature style for generations to come.

Delamain is family owned for 9 generations.

In 1759 James Delamain came from Ireland and settled as a merchant in Jarnac at age 21. He began working for a cognac négociant named Issac Ranson, and eventually married his only daughter in 1762, which was enough to become a partner in the business. Ranson & Delamain was formed, but after James Delamain’s death in 1800, inheritance laws created family turmoil, resulting in liquidation in 1817. In 1824, James Delamain’s grandson Anne Philippe Delamain founded Maison Delamain. Today, Delamain is under the leadership of Charles Braastad, the grandson of Miss France Delamain, after Charles joined his father Alain Braadstad-Delamain and his cousin Patrick Peyrelongue in the family business.